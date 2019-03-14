RG
Jun 26, 2020
Interesting course, easy to follow with appropriate hands-on exercises (including some good tools for financial analysis). Thank you! Definitely enrolling for the whole specialisation!
TF
Feb 23, 2020
Enjoyed the course insights and assignments in this course although Finance is not one of my best subjects, I hope there is as much interest and challenge in the second course
By Ágnes V•
Mar 14, 2019
I think it is a great course for anybody, who is new to sustainability and wants to shift his/her career in this field. I have obtained a lot of useful insights, which were really mind-opening and opened up new ways of thinking. I particularly enjoyed the peer-reviewed assessments, because they provided good practical base for us to adopt what we have learnt. I am not very sure, however, that I like the system that we had to rely on fellow-learners to correct our assessments at pre-determined times. However, I would like to say thanks for everybody who contributed to the realization of this course, and by all means to the senior instructor, John Byrd.
By Natalia C•
Sep 8, 2019
The course is both interesting and useful. The peer-graded assignment system rather tricky though.
By Gerdi B•
Jun 21, 2018
Great course, however I did not quiet get the fact that there are 4 courses in total to this specialization as I was confused by the mentioning of weeks and courses. Otherwise I would have started more courses simultaneously.
By Kristina K•
Jan 13, 2020
The course is designed for beginners and has a lot of insightful information about how to start your first sustainability project. You might find it boring if you have already some experience in sustainability.
Additionally, the course contains several errors in the description of the assignments and some information is outdated which makes it difficult to complete the assignments. The tutors are slow in responses or do not give their feedback at all. Additionally, I found the B-Lab assessment is useless and it seems that it's just a promotion of BCorp.
It could be interesting to learn about it, but not to spend 45 minutes minimum on completing the questionnaire which nobody cares about. BCorp assessment should be a choice made by a company and not a compulsory test area.
These aspects made me decide not to continue the course series. I appreciate enormous work lecturers put into the program but encourage them to devote some time to it on a regular basis.
I hope my feedback will be helpful.
By Daniela M•
Apr 25, 2020
I recommend this course because in a very effective way links sustainability and finance concept, leading you to develop a business case for implementing sustainability investments thanks to the peer-assignments. I’ve learned about B-lab that could be also very useful to understand the sustainability improvement areas for your company. Moreover, I think it’s very important understanding the externality concept, as market failure.
By Anna S•
Nov 25, 2019
Thank you for the high quality course! I enjoyed every video and especially every assignment! Calculating and making analysis was a very practical training. I am happy that I was a student of the course!
I totally appreciate the efforts of the authors. Thanks!
By Blessing O•
Apr 28, 2020
This was a very insightful course, ESG issues were simplified for a beginner like me. I have to commend the instructor John Byrd for his expertise. Thank you Coursera!
By Luiza B•
Aug 13, 2018
I am a sustainability professional and I learned a lot with this course! The instructors are awesome and the topics are very current.
By Paula O W•
Nov 22, 2021
Great course and relevant for many!
By Martin Z•
May 14, 2018
Great course. A few errors, but still worth passing it
By Teo P•
Feb 22, 2021
Great introduction course. If you're a beginner it guides you through the relevant information and processes, if you have a good understanding of sustainability it acts to structure the information to be able to develop a structured approach to implementing the learnings in your own industry.
By Chiara B•
May 5, 2020
This was a great introduction to the concept of corporate sustainability. I especially appreciated the financial analysis module, which is essential when introducing a new initiative. The course was very easy to follow, and very informative.
By Emmanuel L•
Aug 16, 2021
The course is well done and explained. The exams are pretty easy and I think they are so to reinforce the learning. It seems to me that the angle is quite traditionals and business oriented and is not very progressive in my opinion.
By TING-FEN H•
Oct 31, 2020
The best part is the well-designed assignments which makes you fully understand in practice! My profession is sustainable design and I still find it useful to supplement my financial knowledge and energy use calculation!
By Andre E•
Nov 5, 2020
Really interesting course, exactly includes what i was hoping to learn. Leaves out all the non essential talk and focuses also on including analytics in the process and how to actually assess the problem in numbers.
By SIMRAN B•
Mar 3, 2021
A very practical course. Exactly what I was looking for- sustainability thinking combined with basic financial analysis. The professor, John Byrd delivered the content in an engaging and well thought out manner.
By Gabriel A F G•
Sep 21, 2020
Un curso realmente bueno. Me sorprende que tenga tan pocos inscritos. Este curso te enseña herramientas básicas/intermedias para llevar a la práctica (en las empresas) la sostenibilidad.
By Romaine G•
Jun 27, 2020
By Teresa F•
Feb 24, 2020
By Ximena E B G•
Jul 5, 2021
Fue un buen curso y me permitió conocer herramientas y proyectos útiles para fomentar la sustentabilidad de una manera realista en mi lugar de trabajo
By sumathi s•
Apr 18, 2022
I would recommend the course to those who are in the sustainability field. Both the instructors were good and the lessons are engaging. All the best.
By Mona H•
Apr 27, 2020
I really liked this course, the many videos and input. Some of the covered topics were surprising to me but I enjoyed the new perpectives.
By Alecia W•
Feb 28, 2018
Easy to follow, well laid out, great information. Definitely starts with the basics, which is what someone like me needed. Thanks!
By mel a•
Mar 16, 2021
I really enjoy this first course, I'm alredy doing the second of this specialization. Thank you for offer such good education!
By Rishi S M•
Feb 14, 2021
Good course content. Good beginner course on management skills and decision making for sustainability and management practices