RM
May 24, 2020
Learned quite a bit. Well presented. Though, without access to a mainframe to practice and experiment, this stuff learned will fade away. Would be nice to see a COBOL/Db2 course from IBM
RS
Nov 6, 2020
Even though I'm a Civil Engineer I always want to learn how IBM programs their mainframes. Might as well program one someday
By Rich M•
May 25, 2020
By JAIME J S•
Oct 4, 2019
I didn't know anything about mainframes and after conclude this course, I have the abilities and knowledge about the mainframe programer and z/OS. I really recommend.
By Jerker E•
Nov 6, 2019
Very well presented and a good selection of areas to start with. And fun!
By Florence P•
Nov 4, 2019
The tutor is excellent and the videos as well. However I find that the exercise guide does often times not provide enough information to complete the exercises. Generally the exercises take also pretty long... Sometimes the quiz questions cover material that has not yet been covered in the course (and will be taught after the quiz) - I think that the course structure must have been mixed up
By Ryota S•
Apr 5, 2020
I used to be a System Z hardware engineer, called Customer Engineer or System Service Rep. In my time of IBM, I fixed hardware problem like channel error,parts failure and so on. I've already left IBM. but I still like Large System architecture and I came across and took this course.
I highly recommend this course if you are interested in Mainframe.You could easily understand concepts. Hands on labs are helpful too.
Mainframe is not an old stuff (User interface is actually old...) but still evolving with outstanding reliability. Let's dive to IBM Z world.
By Anna U•
Dec 24, 2019
The last but not least, this course like others in the certification gives a lot of information explained in a genuinely simple way with great humor. I'll recommend this course for all of those who're at the beginning of studying system programming and z/OS. Thanks a lot to the lector whos unique manner and style are inspiring and encouraging.
By Raphael E•
Mar 2, 2020
I have completed all three courses for this professional certificate. I have had experience with z/OS in the past; taking this course was a good way to jog my memory and learn even more information. Jeff Bisti is a great instructor.
By Rogerio E M C•
Oct 11, 2019
Great material... great way of studying.
By Faridun•
Oct 24, 2019
Great coerces, well explained
By Kapil P D•
Oct 15, 2019
Loved the effort, but it would the Skytap environment ran sluggishly. I wish you could let us use the TN3270 emulator by giving up your Host IP to the participants. Life would be much easier.
By Marcelo A N S•
Jan 11, 2020
Really, I'm very satisfied with this course, Jeff it´s a great professional and very good evangelist of Mainframe.Thanks a lot to the opportunity and congrats COURSERA for help me in this moment to get a job.
By Jerome C•
Jan 28, 2020
Great instructor.
Easy to follow/read material.
All material is relevant when working the technical side of mainframe.
By DARSHANI J•
Jul 1, 2020
It was an amazing experience to learn new things and to have hands-on experience in that as well.
By Kiran K•
May 3, 2020
All courses are great.! Thanks! Jeff for explaining it nicely.
By Hossein D•
Feb 7, 2020
The best part of this course is exercises, I really enjoy them.
By aleksa h•
Apr 27, 2020
great course I learned a lot and the instructor is great too.
By Om P•
Apr 22, 2020
best platfrom to learn your favourite course
By Alberony H•
Jun 22, 2020
It is a very nice and important class.
By Iqbal U K•
Apr 21, 2020
It was very interesting !!
By TRACY R•
Jun 27, 2020
Great job, Jeff and team!
By Raju T•
Aug 5, 2020
Good to have this course
By Rachel D•
Jun 4, 2020
great course!!! easy
By Nidhi S•
May 28, 2020
perfect learning
By Uzair H•
May 22, 2020
Jeff's great!
By Raju P•
Jul 26, 2020
Good course.