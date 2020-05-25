Chevron Left
Back to Basic System Programming on IBM Z

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basic System Programming on IBM Z by IBM

4.8
stars
311 ratings
52 reviews

About the Course

The foundational knowledge for the position of an IBM z/OS System Programmer and System Administrator begins with this third and final course in the three course professional certificate track. This course provides hands-on labs to everyday z/OS tasks with JCL, JES, ISHELL and HFS, and z/OSMF. Topics covered include VSAM, z/OS System Libraries, the Language Environment, Generation Data Groups, RAIM, DB2, UNIX System Services, and USS File System. On successful completion of this course, the learners are eligible to claim the Basic System Programming on IBM Z badge. More information can be found here : https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/basic-system-programming-on-ibm-z...

Top reviews

RM

May 24, 2020

Learned quite a bit. Well presented. Though, without access to a mainframe to practice and experiment, this stuff learned will fade away. Would be nice to see a COBOL/Db2 course from IBM

RS

Nov 6, 2020

Even though I'm a Civil Engineer I always want to learn how IBM programs their mainframes. Might as well program one someday

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 51 Reviews for Basic System Programming on IBM Z

By Rich M

May 25, 2020

Learned quite a bit. Well presented. Though, without access to a mainframe to practice and experiment, this stuff learned will fade away. Would be nice to see a COBOL/Db2 course from IBM

By JAIME J S

Oct 4, 2019

I didn't know anything about mainframes and after conclude this course, I have the abilities and knowledge about the mainframe programer and z/OS. I really recommend.

By Jerker E

Nov 6, 2019

Very well presented and a good selection of areas to start with. And fun!

By Florence P

Nov 4, 2019

The tutor is excellent and the videos as well. However I find that the exercise guide does often times not provide enough information to complete the exercises. Generally the exercises take also pretty long... Sometimes the quiz questions cover material that has not yet been covered in the course (and will be taught after the quiz) - I think that the course structure must have been mixed up

By Ryota S

Apr 5, 2020

I used to be a System Z hardware engineer, called Customer Engineer or System Service Rep. In my time of IBM, I fixed hardware problem like channel error,parts failure and so on. I've already left IBM. but I still like Large System architecture and I came across and took this course.

I highly recommend this course if you are interested in Mainframe.You could easily understand concepts. Hands on labs are helpful too.

Mainframe is not an old stuff (User interface is actually old...) but still evolving with outstanding reliability. Let's dive to IBM Z world.

By Anna U

Dec 24, 2019

The last but not least, this course like others in the certification gives a lot of information explained in a genuinely simple way with great humor. I'll recommend this course for all of those who're at the beginning of studying system programming and z/OS. Thanks a lot to the lector whos unique manner and style are inspiring and encouraging.

By Raphael E

Mar 2, 2020

I have completed all three courses for this professional certificate. I have had experience with z/OS in the past; taking this course was a good way to jog my memory and learn even more information. Jeff Bisti is a great instructor.

By Rogerio E M C

Oct 11, 2019

Great material... great way of studying.

By Faridun

Oct 24, 2019

Great coerces, well explained

By Kapil P D

Oct 15, 2019

Loved the effort, but it would the Skytap environment ran sluggishly. I wish you could let us use the TN3270 emulator by giving up your Host IP to the participants. Life would be much easier.

By Marcelo A N S

Jan 11, 2020

Really, I'm very satisfied with this course, Jeff it´s a great professional and very good evangelist of Mainframe.Thanks a lot to the opportunity and congrats COURSERA for help me in this moment to get a job.

By Jerome C

Jan 28, 2020

Great instructor.

Easy to follow/read material.

All material is relevant when working the technical side of mainframe.

By DARSHANI J

Jul 1, 2020

It was an amazing experience to learn new things and to have hands-on experience in that as well.

By Kiran K

May 3, 2020

All courses are great.! Thanks! Jeff for explaining it nicely.

By Hossein D

Feb 7, 2020

The best part of this course is exercises, I really enjoy them.

By aleksa h

Apr 27, 2020

great course I learned a lot and the instructor is great too.

By Om P

Apr 22, 2020

best platfrom to learn your favourite course

By Alberony H

Jun 22, 2020

It is a very nice and important class.

By Iqbal U K

Apr 21, 2020

It was very interesting !!

By TRACY R

Jun 27, 2020

Great job, Jeff and team!

By Raju T

Aug 5, 2020

Good to have this course

By Rachel D

Jun 4, 2020

great course!!! easy

By Nidhi S

May 28, 2020

perfect learning

By Uzair H

May 22, 2020

Jeff's great!

By Raju P

Jul 26, 2020

Good course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder