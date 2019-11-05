About this Course

5,366 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
IBM z/OS Mainframe Practitioner
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how to submit and view JCL output

  • Describe the use of applications such as CICS, IMS, and DB2 on z/OS

  • Summarize the application services provided in UNIX

  • Describe the purpose, benefits, and functions provided by z/OSMF

Skills you will gain

  • System Programming
  • Unix
  • DB2
  • System Administration
  • JCL
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
IBM z/OS Mainframe Practitioner
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Introduction to JES and JCL

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

System Programming Components

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

z/OSMF and UNIX System Services

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BASIC SYSTEM PROGRAMMING ON IBM Z

View all reviews

About the IBM z/OS Mainframe Practitioner Professional Certificate

IBM z/OS Mainframe Practitioner

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder