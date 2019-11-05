The foundational knowledge for the position of an IBM z/OS System Programmer and System Administrator begins with this third and final course in the three course professional certificate track. This course provides hands-on labs to everyday z/OS tasks with JCL, JES, ISHELL and HFS, and z/OSMF. Topics covered include VSAM, z/OS System Libraries, the Language Environment, Generation Data Groups, RAIM, DB2, UNIX System Services, and USS File System.
Explain how to submit and view JCL output
Describe the use of applications such as CICS, IMS, and DB2 on z/OS
Summarize the application services provided in UNIX
Describe the purpose, benefits, and functions provided by z/OSMF
- System Programming
- Unix
- DB2
- System Administration
- JCL
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction to JES and JCL
System Programming Components
z/OSMF and UNIX System Services
Great instructor. Easy to follow/read material.\n\nAll material is relevant when working the technical side of mainframe.
This basic course is for system programmers with no prior SMP experience who plan to use SMP/E for system and subsystem
Very well presented and a good selection of areas to start with. And fun!
Even though I'm a Civil Engineer I always want to learn how IBM programs their mainframes. Might as well program one someday
About the IBM z/OS Mainframe Practitioner Professional Certificate
This Professional Certificate is intended to provide the foundational skills required to launch a career in the enterprise platform that powers over 68% of worldwide transactions. Companies around the world are searching for these skills to run their critical system workloads. In this series of courses, the learner will be introduced to various operating systems, mainframe applications, and get real-time hands-on experience on an IBM Z server. The skills acquired on completion of this Professional Certificate allows the learner to pursue a career as a mainframe application developer, system programmer, system administrator, or a DBA Practitioner.
