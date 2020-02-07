About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
IBM z/OS Mainframe Practitioner
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Review the main concepts of z/OS

  • Log on to TSO and start ISPF/PDF

  • Navigate through ISPF/PDF dialogs and use the basic ISPF/PDF functions and the ISPF Editor

  • Use ISPF/PDF to allocate data sets and edit data sets using the ISPF Editor primary and line commands

Skills you will gain

  • System Administration
  • z/OS Commands
  • Panels
  • TSO
  • SysOp
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Commands and Panels

Week 2

Working with Data Sets

Week 3

TSO Commands

