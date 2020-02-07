Getting Started with the IBM Mainframe with z/OS Commands and Panels is a mostly hands-on in an IBM Mainframe z/OS Environment. A total of seven labs will provide live access to an IBM Z server. The labs are designed to teach you the fundamental practical skills to navigate and work in a z/OS environment. This includes the use of ISPF/PDF dialogs, and TSO/E commands.
Review the main concepts of z/OS
Log on to TSO and start ISPF/PDF
Navigate through ISPF/PDF dialogs and use the basic ISPF/PDF functions and the ISPF Editor
Use ISPF/PDF to allocate data sets and edit data sets using the ISPF Editor primary and line commands
- System Administration
- z/OS Commands
- Panels
- TSO
- SysOp
IBM
Introduction to Commands and Panels
Working with Data Sets
TSO Commands
Please to add more power points or presentations while explaining topics. more visual material, better understanding for everyone.
The course is very good. However, it would be nice to have the ability to contact someone if the Lab portion is not successful.
It was a good course but it could be better. I think a little more hands on after each lecture would be helpful
Course content was detailed and helped me understand datasets thoroughly. Manuals also helped a lot
This Professional Certificate is intended to provide the foundational skills required to launch a career in the enterprise platform that powers over 68% of worldwide transactions. Companies around the world are searching for these skills to run their critical system workloads. In this series of courses, the learner will be introduced to various operating systems, mainframe applications, and get real-time hands-on experience on an IBM Z server. The skills acquired on completion of this Professional Certificate allows the learner to pursue a career as a mainframe application developer, system programmer, system administrator, or a DBA Practitioner.
