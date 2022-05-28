About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

A personal laptop with Internet connectivity

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain major functions provided in z/OS UNIX

  • Use the two interactive interfaces available to access the services​

Intermediate Level

A personal laptop with Internet connectivity

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

z/OS UNIX Course Overview

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

24 minutes to complete

Introduction to z/OS UNIX

24 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Hierarchical File System

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

z/OS UNIX shell and utilities

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min)

