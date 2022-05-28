e.g. This is primarily aimed at first- and second-year undergraduates interested in engineering or science, along with high school students and professionals with an interest in programming.
A personal laptop with Internet connectivity
What you will learn
Explain major functions provided in z/OS UNIX
Use the two interactive interfaces available to access the services
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world's most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
z/OS UNIX Course Overview
This course describes how open standards are implemented in a z/OS system by z/OS UNIX. UNIX System Services are introduced, and the role of z/OS as a server in the open systems environment is discussed. This is an introductory level course. It provides an overview of z/OS UNIX System Services (usually abbreviated to z/OS UNIX) as seen by the user. Details of installation and implementation for system programmers are not covered in this course. After completing this course, you should be competent in the following objectives:
Introduction to z/OS UNIX
This unit provides an overview of the components of a UNIX system.
Hierarchical File System
This unit describes the implementation of the hierarchical file system in z/OS UNIX.
z/OS UNIX shell and utilities
This unit describes the use of the z/OS UNIX shell and utilities.
