About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

H​elpful to have some coding epxerience and z/OS experience.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • W​rite programs using REXX

  • C​reate user-defined internal and external functions and subroutines

  • U​se instructions and commands that manipulate the data stack

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Mainframe Coding
  • REXX
Intermediate Level

H​elpful to have some coding epxerience and z/OS experience.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 minutes to complete

Introduction

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Getting Started with REXX

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Programming

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Functions and Subroutines

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)

