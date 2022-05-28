This course is designed to teach you the basic skills required to write programs using the REXX language in z/OS. The course covers the TSO extensions to REXX and interaction with other environments such as the MVS console, running REXX in batch jobs, and compiling REXX.
Helpful to have some coding epxerience and z/OS experience.
Write programs using REXX
Create user-defined internal and external functions and subroutines
Use instructions and commands that manipulate the data stack
- Computer Programming
- Mainframe Coding
- REXX
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction
Getting Started with REXX
Getting started.
Programming
Functions and Subroutines
