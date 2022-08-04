This course presents the structure and control blocks of the z/OS BCP and system services. It prepares the new z/OS system programmer to identify potential bottlenecks and performance problems, perform initial error symptom gathering, and identify opportunities and requirements for tailoring an z/OS system. This course also provides prerequisite information needed for further training in specialized areas such as system measurement and tuning and system problem determination.
z/OS BCP (MVS)
SVCs
I/O
z/OS BCP (MVS)
SVCs
I/O
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction
This unit sets the stage for the remainder of the course. The major functions of a z/OS system are reviewed, with emphasis on the relationships between components. The use of control blocks in an z/OS system is introduced, and basic IBM z System instruction execution and interrupt handling are described.
Operating environment initialization
This unit presents what occurs during the initialization of the base control program of z/OS. It also discusses what control the system programmer has over customization of the Initial Program Load (IPL) process and what control the operator has over the IPL process.
Task Management
z/OS BCP provides task management and supervisor services in order to enable the sharing of system resources and maximize the work that is processed in a given time.
Addressability
z/OS and IBM z System provide the architectural foundation that allows greater flexibility and more design options in the development of application programs with needs that extend beyond the boundaries of a single address space.This unit examines the hardware and software facilities that enable a program to interact with other programs executing in other address spaces and use data in data spaces.
