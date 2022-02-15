About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

B​eginner

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Ability to look and learn what it takes to achieve and implement modernization in the best way possible.

Skills you will gain

  • IBM Z Architect
  • z/OS
  • architect
  • IBM Z
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

B​eginner

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction to application modernization

1 minute to complete
1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Lifecycle Enablement

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

30 minutes to complete

Application Centric

30 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

15 minutes to complete

Data Centric Integration

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder