This course focuses on the architect persona to help learners understand how to apply IBM Z modernization in designs. This helps to integrate various technologies, platforms and applications across the enterprise in a seamless and transparent manner.
Architecting Applications for IBM Z and CloudIBM
About this Course
Beginner
What you will learn
Ability to look and learn what it takes to achieve and implement modernization in the best way possible.
Skills you will gain
- IBM Z Architect
- z/OS
- architect
- IBM Z
Beginner
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to application modernization
In this course, you will learn about modernization specifically focused on the technological advancements that unlock computing environments hosted on IBM Z. Throughout this course, the modernization strategies as they relate to DevOps, common tooling, REST enablement, and containers will be covered.
Lifecycle Enablement
Application Centric
Data Centric Integration
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
How can I claim my badge for this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.