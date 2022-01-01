During this learning journey, you will be learning how to apply modernization in your Hybrid Cloud environment including IBM Z.
Application Modernization for Enterprise SystemsIBM
About this Course
DevOps, programming, IT.
Skills you will gain
- Computer Programming
- Event (Computing)
- Devops
- Cloud API
DevOps, programming, IT.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Why Application Modernization for Mainframe?
During this learning journey, you will be learning about modernization on the technological advancements that unlock computing environments hosted on IBM Z.
Application Discovery, Implement Enterprise DevOps and API Management
During this module, you will learn about the need for a modern Development pipeline and how this can leverage an entire enterprise DevOps strategy.
Colocate applications, modern access to data, respond to events, and optimized CQRS
Colocate applications on IBM Z in a container that can access existing data or applications with order of magnitude reduced latency to meet SLA objectives
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.