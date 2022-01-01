About this Course

What you will learn

  • U​nderstand why CICS is perfect for powering the next generation of enterprise applications

  • Experience writing, updating and running CICS applications

  • Modernize these applications to run as part of a hybrid cloud application

Skills you will gain

  • IT Architect
  • Application Programming Interfaces (API)
  • Customer Information Control System (CICS)
  • Developer
  • IBM Z
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

CICS Application Programming Fundamentals

Week 2

Programming and Modernizing CICS COBOL Applications

Week 3

Additional Modernization Technologies and Techniques

7 videos (Total 40 min)
Week 4

Final Quiz

