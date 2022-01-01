This course explains why CICS is perfect for powering the next generation of enterprise applications and how you can help build them. IBM CICS is the trusted core of enterprise applications and transaction processing. You will experience writing, updating and running CICS applications as well as the new APIs, capabilities and functions that will allow you to modernize these applications to run as part of a hybrid cloud application.
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand why CICS is perfect for powering the next generation of enterprise applications
Experience writing, updating and running CICS applications
Modernize these applications to run as part of a hybrid cloud application
Skills you will gain
- IT Architect
- Application Programming Interfaces (API)
- Customer Information Control System (CICS)
- Developer
- IBM Z
Offered by
IBM
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
CICS Application Programming Fundamentals
Programming and Modernizing CICS COBOL Applications
Additional Modernization Technologies and Techniques
Final Quiz
Successfully complete the quiz to earn your badge
