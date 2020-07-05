By Francesc R•
Jul 5, 2020
Highly recommended course to learn how to express and validate complex system requirements. And this is only part of the most powerful set of formal methods, mathematical artifacts and software tools! Thus, additional courses on this would be welcomed, specially going deeper on mCRL2.
By Marc L•
Apr 2, 2022
I really like this course. If you have an interest in modal logic, you need to take it. Also, it provides a very clear introduction to modal mu-calculus, which is something that I never would have had a chance to learn were it not for this fantastic, very clear, and consice course.
By Sergio G•
Apr 9, 2018
Nice... this is getting finally gooooooood
By Emmanuel D•
Dec 5, 2017
A good course about model checking and some associated theories. I wish there were more examples and more exercises because some concepts are really hard to understand. Some written notes along with the videos would be really helpful.