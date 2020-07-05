Chevron Left
Back to System Validation (3): Requirements by modal formulas

Learner Reviews & Feedback for System Validation (3): Requirements by modal formulas by EIT Digital

4.5
stars
11 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

System Validation is the field that studies the fundamentals of system communication and information processing. It allows automated analysis based on behavioural models of a system to see if a system works correctly. We want to guarantee that the systems does exactly what it is supposed to do. The techniques put forward in system validation allow to prove the absence of errors. It allows to design embedded system behaviour that is structurally sound and as a side effect enforces you to make the behaviour simple and insightful. This means that the systems are not only behaving correctly, but are also much easier to maintain and adapt. ’Requirements by modal formulas' is the third course that shows you how to specify requirements for the automata in order to establish the correct relation between the requirements and the behaviour of the system. Reading material. J.F. Groote and M.R. Mousavi. Modeling and analysis of communicating systems. The MIT Press, 2014....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for System Validation (3): Requirements by modal formulas

By Francesc R

Jul 5, 2020

Highly recommended course to learn how to express and validate complex system requirements. And this is only part of the most powerful set of formal methods, mathematical artifacts and software tools! Thus, additional courses on this would be welcomed, specially going deeper on mCRL2.

By Marc L

Apr 2, 2022

I​ really like this course. If you have an interest in modal logic, you need to take it. Also, it provides a very clear introduction to modal mu-calculus, which is something that I never would have had a chance to learn were it not for this fantastic, very clear, and consice course.

By Sergio G

Apr 9, 2018

Nice... this is getting finally gooooooood

By Emmanuel D

Dec 5, 2017

A good course about model checking and some associated theories. I wish there were more examples and more exercises because some concepts are really hard to understand. Some written notes along with the videos would be really helpful.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder