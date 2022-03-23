Learner Reviews & Feedback for Talend Data Integration Certification Preparation training by Talend
About the Course
Talend certification exams measure candidates’ skills to ensure that they have the knowledge to successfully implement quality projects. It is recommended to have at least 6 months experience using Talend products and general knowledge of data integration architecture and advanced features before preparing for a Talend certification.
At the end of this preparation course, you can take the graded assessments in order to obtain the certificate of the course completion. This includes practice test questions that provide a sample of question types, format, and content you might encounter during the Talend Data Integration v7 Certified Developer exam. Please note this is not the actual certification.
When you are ready to register for the actual exam, connect to https://www.webassessor.com/talend to register.
Preparing for a certification exam can be both exciting and terrifying, but don't worry! This preparation course will introduce the topics you should invest in when preparing for the certification exam.
In the first module, you'll learn how Talend Studio can help you implement data integration projects. In the second module, you’ll learn how you can use Talend Cloud Pipeline Designer to take raw data and makes it analytics-ready. In the final module, you'll be introduced to Stitch, and learn how to replicate data into cloud data warehouses so you can quickly access analytics and make better, faster decisions to answer your data integration needs....
