Talend certification exams measure candidates’ skills to ensure that they have the knowledge to successfully implement quality projects. It is recommended to have at least 6 months experience using Talend products and general knowledge of data integration architecture and advanced features before preparing for a Talend certification.
About this Course
1. At least 6 months experience using Talend (Data Integration, Pipeline Designer, Stitch).
2. General knowledge of data integration architecture.
What you will learn
Building Jobs, accessing files and databases, joining and filtering data and orchestrating complex tasks in Talend Studio.
Creating datasets, pipelines, different types of connections and processing the data using several processors in Talend Cloud Pipeline Designer.
Setting up the ETL process in Stitch, scheduling a Stitch pipeline and describing the main features available in Stitch.
Skills you will gain
- Data Manipulation
- Data Access
- Data Warehouse Processing
- Data Integration
- Data Migration
Offered by
Talend
Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Using Talend Studio
In this preparation module, you'll get introduced to Talend Studio and you’ll learn how to build and run Jobs, accessing files and databases, joining and filtering data, orchestrating complex tasks, handling errors while following best practices.
Using Pipeline Designer
In this preparation module, you'll see the potential of Talend Cloud Pipeline Designer. You’ll learn how to build datasets, pipelines, different types of connections and process the data using several processors in Pipeline Designer.
Using Stitch
In this preparation module, you'll get introduced to Stitch and you’ll learn how to setup the ETL process in Stitch, how to schedule a Stitch pipeline and describe the main features available in Stitch.
