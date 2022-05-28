About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

1​. At least 6 months experience using Talend (Data Integration, Pipeline Designer, Stitch).

2​. General knowledge of data integration architecture.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Building Jobs, accessing files and databases, joining and filtering data and orchestrating complex tasks in Talend Studio.

  • Creating datasets, pipelines, different types of connections and processing the data using several processors in Talend Cloud Pipeline Designer.

  • Setting up the ETL process in Stitch, scheduling a Stitch pipeline and describing the main features available in Stitch. 

Skills you will gain

  • Data Manipulation
  • Data Access
  • Data Warehouse Processing
  • Data Integration
  • Data Migration
Intermediate Level

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Using Talend Studio

3 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 110 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Using Pipeline Designer

1 hour to complete
13 videos (Total 63 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Using Stitch

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)

