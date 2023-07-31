Coursera Project Network
التصحيح باستخدام Apple XCode: تحقق من وجود أخطاء
التصحيح باستخدام Apple XCode: تحقق من وجود أخطاء

Taught in Arabic

Course

Aya Fayad

Instructor: Aya Fayad

Intermediate level

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • افهم ما هي نقاط التوقف (Breakpoints) وكيفية استخدامها لتصحيح أخطاء الكود الخاص بك بشكل فعال.

  • إكتسب الكفاءة في إستخدام الDebug View Hierarchy البحث عن و إصلاح المشاكل في واجهة المستخدم (User Interface)

  • تعرف على طرق مختلفة لتحسين أداء تطبيقك عن طريق إيجاد حل لمشاكل الذاكرة (Memory Leaks)

There is 1 module in this course

هذا المشروع الإرشادي المسمى "التصحيح باستخدام Apple Xcode" مخصص لمطوري iOS المتوسطين. في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستنطلق في رحلة كمطور iOS الذي بدأ للتو العمل في متجر افتراضي ينتشر بسرعة! ستساعد هذا السوبر ماركت على عدم فقدان جميع عملائه من خلال استخدام تقنيات التصحيح التي تعلمتها في هذا المشروع الإرشادي للمساعدة في نقل التطبيق إلى حالة مستقرة. هذا المشروع فريد من نوعه لأنه في ساعة واحدة، ستعرف كل مداخل و مخارج تصحيح الأخطاء في Xcode.

7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Instructor

Aya Fayad
Coursera Project Network
1 Course17 learners

Coursera Project Network

