Aya Fayad

iOS Engineer

Bio

I am a highly enthusiastic software engineer with 5 years of expertise in iOS development. My experience spans across both software houses and product companies, granting me a unique combination of horizontal knowledge from working on diverse products in various domains, as well as the vertical expertise acquired through dedicated work on a single product. My primary focus is on crafting clean, maintainable code that prioritizes exceptional user experience. However, my passion for software development extends far beyond mere coding. I thrive on embracing fresh challenges and constantly seek opportunities to expand my skill set.

Courses - Arabic

التصحيح باستخدام Apple XCode: تحقق من وجود أخطاء

