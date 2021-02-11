Chevron Left
In this course we will discuss how to integrate best practices of test-driven development into your programming workflow. We will start out by discussing how to refactor legacy codebases with the help of agile methodologies. Then, we will explore continuous integration and how to write automated tests in Python. Finally, we will work everything we've learned together to write code that contains error handlers, automated tests, and refactored functions....
By Pascal U E

Feb 11, 2021

A good course, not easy to thought but well presented with practical examples to follow to grasp all the concepts explained!

By Vladimir K

Apr 24, 2021

In general, this module is nice to know, but quizes is really boring and labs are too simple, therefore overall value is not very high.

By Christian K

Jul 20, 2021

The CI-Introduction was ok, but the instructions were not straight-forward. The quizzes were a bit buggy. The "exception handling" part seemed out-of-place for me.

By Ben N

Dec 18, 2021

T​hese classes have very little content (you can do each week in under 20m) and the content is low quality. Almost all of the quizes have an initial failure rate >60%. There are many grading mistakes with True/False quiz questions where the explanation provided by the grader is inconsistent with the answer it says is correct.

By Manaf W A A

Jul 10, 2021

poor explanation, one short video of introduction and many links for you to go and look for yourself. What's the benefit of taking this course then ?!

