By Pascal U E•
Feb 11, 2021
A good course, not easy to thought but well presented with practical examples to follow to grasp all the concepts explained!
By Vladimir K•
Apr 24, 2021
In general, this module is nice to know, but quizes is really boring and labs are too simple, therefore overall value is not very high.
By Christian K•
Jul 20, 2021
The CI-Introduction was ok, but the instructions were not straight-forward. The quizzes were a bit buggy. The "exception handling" part seemed out-of-place for me.
By Ben N•
Dec 18, 2021
These classes have very little content (you can do each week in under 20m) and the content is low quality. Almost all of the quizes have an initial failure rate >60%. There are many grading mistakes with True/False quiz questions where the explanation provided by the grader is inconsistent with the answer it says is correct.
By Manaf W A A•
Jul 10, 2021
poor explanation, one short video of introduction and many links for you to go and look for yourself. What's the benefit of taking this course then ?!