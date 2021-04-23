In this course we will discuss how to integrate best practices of test-driven development into your programming workflow. We will start out by discussing how to refactor legacy codebases with the help of agile methodologies. Then, we will explore continuous integration and how to write automated tests in Python. Finally, we will work everything we've learned together to write code that contains error handlers, automated tests, and refactored functions.
- Python Programming
- Exception Handling
- Continuous Delivery
- Code Refactoring
- Test-Driven Development
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Refactoring Legacy Code
Legacy code is code written by others that’s inherited by a team or programmer. The issue working with legacy code is that it can often be difficult and time consuming to update and maintain. Learn some proven techniques on how to refactor your legacy code with the help of agile methodologies such as unit tests and test driven development.
Continuous Integration in Action
Continuous integration (CI) is a pillar in modern software development. It’s the process in which a code base is rapidly developed during the course of the business day.
The Art of Continuous Delivery and Deployment
Continuous delivery is taking the steps to be able to have your software delivered at any time. It’s similar to continuous deployment with the distinction that it is manual as opposed to automated. In this section we’ll take a closer look at continuous delivery and how it intertwines with a related concept of continual deployment.
Exception Handling in Python
Exception handling is a way for coders to help make their code less vulnerable to errors. A proactive developer will consider invalid input that a user may enter into a program and process this error gracefully.
In general, this module is nice to know, but quizes is really boring and labs are too simple, therefore overall value is not very high.
About the Test-Driven Development Specialization
In this Test-Driven Development Specialization, we will take a hands-on look at Test-Driven Development by writing and implementing tests from the first module. You'll be translating user specs into unit tests, applying the Red-Green-Refactor mantra, and applying mocks in python with the unit test mock module.
