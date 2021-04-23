About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Test-Driven Development Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Exception Handling
  • Continuous Delivery
  • Code Refactoring
  • Test-Driven Development
Course 3 of 4 in the
Test-Driven Development Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Refactoring Legacy Code

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Continuous Integration in Action

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Art of Continuous Delivery and Deployment

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Exception Handling in Python

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTEGRATING TEST-DRIVEN DEVELOPMENT INTO YOUR WORKFLOW

About the Test-Driven Development Specialization

Test-Driven Development

