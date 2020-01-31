About this Course

49,470 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Investment Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bond Market
  • Interest Rate
  • Stock
  • Financial Markets
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Investment Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(19,151 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

General Introduction and Key Concepts

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 97 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Major Financial Markets

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 110 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Other Financial Markets

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 87 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Financial Markets and the Economy

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING FINANCIAL MARKETS

View all reviews

About the Investment Management Specialization

Investment Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder