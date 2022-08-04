National Academy of Sports Medicine
Understanding Food Labels and Portion Sizes
National Academy of Sports Medicine

Understanding Food Labels and Portion Sizes

This course is part of Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization

NASM Faculty

Instructor: NASM Faculty

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Discover how to compare ingredient lists, percent daily value, and macronutrient makeup when comparing similar food options.

  • Differentiate between serving and portion sizes when preparing and plating meals.

  • Learn how to read food and supplement labels required to make informed decisions on which to purchase and/or consume.

  • Compare US measuring and portion sizes with the UK and EU.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Percent Daily Value
  • Category: Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA)
  • Category: Food and Dietary Supplement Labels
  • Category: Food Portioning and Portion Control
  • Category: Nutrition Coaching

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Quizzes and assessments

0 quizzes, 1 assessment

English
Subtitles: English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

All of us have struggled to decipher the long list of ingredients and recommendations on our food labels. This course provides a deeper understanding of labeling standards and methods for estimating food portions essential for informed decision-making and healthy eating behaviors. You will learn the foundations of reading food labels (including supplement facts labels) as well as common obstacles faced when portioning food.

Instructor

NASM Faculty
National Academy of Sports Medicine
1 Course7,864 learners

Offered by

National Academy of Sports Medicine
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Recommended if you're interested in Nutrition

You are Currently on slide 1
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder