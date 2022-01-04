Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understanding Modern Physics III: Simplicity and Complexity by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
About the Course
The 20th century was known as the century of physics. In the past 120 years, concepts such as space, time, energy, entropy and particles were understood to much deeper levels. New paradigms of thinking such as relativity and quantum mechanics emerged.
This course is the third course in the Understanding Modern Physics series, which covers an introduction to action principle, fundamental particle physics, entropy & information and complexity. This course offers a broad view between simplicity and complexity, to complement the first and second course in the Understanding Modern Physics series....
By Nguyen D L
Jan 4, 2022
I love how Professor Yi introduce me to many ideas in modern physics. I learned to look at problem solving in a whole new way. The Action Principle is so inspiring that I hope would help me in my daily debugging effort at work.