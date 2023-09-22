بنهاية هذا المشروع، ستكون قادرًا على إنشاء شخصية ثنائية الأبعاد متحركة بالكامل داخل محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) باستخدام ال Sprite Sheets وخلال هذا المشروع، ستتعلم استيراد الرسومات والSprite Sheets إلى محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) وتحويلها إلى رسوم متحركة قابلة للتعديل، والتعامل مع كل من الخصائص والوظائف المرتبطه بالرسوم المتحركه وهي (Animations, transitions and parameters)، وبرمجة اتجاه وطريقة التحكم بالشخصية لأنواع مختلفة من الألعاب.
رسوم متحركه ثنائية الأبعاد في Unity باستخدام Sprite Sheets
Taught in Arabic
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
إستيراد ال Sprite Sheets داخل Unity
إعداد وحدات تحكم الرسوم المتحركة (Animator)
برمجة حركة وتحكم شخصية اللاعب في Unity
1 quiz
There is 1 module in this course
بنهاية هذا المشروع، ستكون قادرًا على إنشاء شخصية ثنائية الأبعاد متحركة بالكامل داخل محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) باستخدام ال Sprite Sheets وخلال هذا المشروع، ستتعلم استيراد الرسومات والSprite Sheets إلى محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) وتحويلها إلى رسوم متحركة قابلة للتعديل، والتعامل مع كل من الخصائص والوظائف المرتبطه بالرسوم المتحركه وهي (Animations, transitions and parameters)، وبرمجة اتجاه وطريقة التحكم بالشخصية لأنواع مختلفة من الألعاب. هذا المشروع الموجه مخصص لمطوري يونيتي (Unity) الجدد والمبتدئين، ويتطلب فهمًا أساسيًا لكل من محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) و لغة سي شارب (C# Language). يقدم هذا المشروع الأدوات الأساسية اللازمة للتعامل مع الرسوم المتحركة (Animations) في محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine)، وسيزودك بالمهارات الاساسية والضرورية لإنشاء شخصية متحركة في لعبة ثنائية الابعاد، مما يفتح الباب أمام فرصة إنشاء أفضل الالعاب والعمل في الكثير من المجالات المرتبطة بصناعة الالعاب. ويعتبر محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) هو المحرك الأكثر شهرة لصناعة العاب الفيديو، وأحد اسباب شهرته هو سهولته للمبتدئيين وتوفر موارده التعليمية بشكل واسع على الانترنت من فيديوهات ودورات تعليمية وكورسات متنوعة وتكمن أيضا احد أسباب إنتشاره الى منحه القدرة على إنشاء مجموعة واسعة من المشاريع المختلفة مثل ألعاب الفيديو والمحاكيات والأفلام، وغيرها. إذا كنت تهدف إلى العمل في صناعة تطوير الألعاب ، فإن هذا الكورس بالغ الأهميه لأن معرفة كيفية تحريك الشخصيات ثنائية الأبعاد أمر أساسي. يمكن أن يؤدي إلى أدوار كرسام متحرك للشخصية أو فنان تقني أو مصمم ألعاب أو حتى مبرمج العاب يفهم الرسوم المتحركة.
7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin
Instructor
Offered by
