رسوم متحركه ثنائية الأبعاد في Unity باستخدام Sprite Sheets
رسوم متحركه ثنائية الأبعاد في Unity باستخدام Sprite Sheets

Taught in Arabic

Ahmed Alfiki

Instructor: Ahmed Alfiki

Beginner level

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
What you'll learn

  • إستيراد ال Sprite Sheets داخل Unity

  • إعداد وحدات تحكم الرسوم المتحركة (Animator)

  • برمجة حركة وتحكم شخصية اللاعب في Unity

There is 1 module in this course

بنهاية هذا المشروع، ستكون قادرًا على إنشاء شخصية ثنائية الأبعاد متحركة بالكامل داخل محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) باستخدام ال Sprite Sheets وخلال هذا المشروع، ستتعلم استيراد الرسومات والSprite Sheets إلى محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) وتحويلها إلى رسوم متحركة قابلة للتعديل، والتعامل مع كل من الخصائص والوظائف المرتبطه بالرسوم المتحركه وهي (Animations, transitions and parameters)، وبرمجة اتجاه وطريقة التحكم بالشخصية لأنواع مختلفة من الألعاب. هذا المشروع الموجه مخصص لمطوري يونيتي (Unity) الجدد والمبتدئين، ويتطلب فهمًا أساسيًا لكل من محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) و لغة سي شارب (C# Language). يقدم هذا المشروع الأدوات الأساسية اللازمة للتعامل مع الرسوم المتحركة (Animations) في محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine)، وسيزودك بالمهارات الاساسية والضرورية لإنشاء شخصية متحركة في لعبة ثنائية الابعاد، مما يفتح الباب أمام فرصة إنشاء أفضل الالعاب والعمل في الكثير من المجالات المرتبطة بصناعة الالعاب. ويعتبر محرك يونيتي (Unity Engine) هو المحرك الأكثر شهرة لصناعة العاب الفيديو، وأحد اسباب شهرته هو سهولته للمبتدئيين وتوفر موارده التعليمية بشكل واسع على الانترنت من فيديوهات ودورات تعليمية وكورسات متنوعة وتكمن أيضا احد أسباب إنتشاره الى منحه القدرة على إنشاء مجموعة واسعة من المشاريع المختلفة مثل ألعاب الفيديو والمحاكيات والأفلام، وغيرها. إذا كنت تهدف إلى العمل في صناعة تطوير الألعاب ، فإن هذا الكورس بالغ الأهميه لأن معرفة كيفية تحريك الشخصيات ثنائية الأبعاد أمر أساسي. يمكن أن يؤدي إلى أدوار كرسام متحرك للشخصية أو فنان تقني أو مصمم ألعاب أو حتى مبرمج العاب يفهم الرسوم المتحركة.

7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Instructor

Ahmed Alfiki
Coursera Project Network
1 Course31 learners

Coursera Project Network

