By Thomas S•
Jun 1, 2021
While I found this course training material good, I found that the moderators did not monitor or respond on the chat forum, nor did the Coursera support team provide the support I needed to complete the course. It if for the lack of support/response that I would not recommend the course.
There wasn't enough students registered in the course. It took over three weeks just to get one assignment reviewed. The support staff just told me that I needed to wait. In the end, I accepted that the support staff could waive the peer review for the final assignment. I needed to accept the minimum grade of 80%. All of this so I could get a certificate where I had completed the work over two weeks earlier. The Coursera support staff said that the alternative was for me to post a request in the forum asking for someone to grade my assignment and if after 10 days, no one did the grading, they would approve the assignment with a minumum score.
I am still waiting after three weeks for the course monitors/university staff to respond to my two questions. At this time, I could not review the response since I completed the course.
By Kenneth B•
Apr 20, 2021
Bruce is an excellent professor. The organisation and compact format of his discussions and pointed assignments definitely helped me build some skills and reflect on many past projects. The human factors of technology is very important and the human interaction / communication throughout design and development within teams is essential. Great building blocks and framework to apply to industry.
By Negar N•
Jan 5, 2022
I havent recieved my certificate yet! why?