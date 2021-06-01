Chevron Left
UX and Interface Design for Embedded Systems by University of Colorado Boulder

This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5346, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. UX and Interface Design for Embedded Systems is the first of three classes in the Embedded Interface Design (EID) specialization, an online version of the on-campus EID class taught in graduate embedded systems design. This first course is focused on user experience (UX) and the related methods, practices, and principles that will help ensure your embedded interface designs for devices and systems are what your users both need and want. The class includes an introduction to UX, and then a four phase breakdown of a typical UX design process, including planning, user research, design methods, and testing for verification and validation. Much of the content provides generally applicable UX techniques, but particular focus is included for considerations in developing embedded devices. The class includes practical projects that let you try some of the key methods in a thorough interface design process....
By Thomas S

Jun 1, 2021

W​hile I found this course training material good, I found that the moderators did not monitor or respond on the chat forum, nor did the Coursera support team provide the support I needed to complete the course. It if for the lack of support/response that I would not recommend the course.

T​here wasn't enough students registered in the course. It took over three weeks just to get one assignment reviewed. The support staff just told me that I needed to wait. In the end, I accepted that the support staff could waive the peer review for the final assignment. I needed to accept the minimum grade of 80%. All of this so I could get a certificate where I had completed the work over two weeks earlier. The Coursera support staff said that the alternative was for me to post a request in the forum asking for someone to grade my assignment and if after 10 days, no one did the grading, they would approve the assignment with a minumum score.

I​ am still waiting after three weeks for the course monitors/university staff to respond to my two questions. At this time, I could not review the response since I completed the course.

By Kenneth B

Apr 20, 2021

Bruce is an excellent professor. The organisation and compact format of his discussions and pointed assignments definitely helped me build some skills and reflect on many past projects. The human factors of technology is very important and the human interaction / communication throughout design and development within teams is essential. Great building blocks and framework to apply to industry.

By Negar N

Jan 5, 2022

I havent recieved my certificate yet! why?

