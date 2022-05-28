About this Course

Beginner Level

Open to all. No prior knowledge of natural, human or social capital is needed.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Why it is important to include nature, people and society in business decision-making

  • How businesses impact and depend on natural, human and social capital and how that translates into risks and opportunities.

  • How to get started with a capitals assessment.

  • The course helps you to understand how to drive change at the organizational level and teaches you what you can do to make a difference as individual

Skills you will gain

  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Problem Solving
  • Business Communication
  • Risk Management
  • Innovative and strategic thinking
Instructors

Offered by

Capitals Coalition

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

The Role of Businesses in Addressing the Great Challenges of Nature Loss, Climate Change and Inequality

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 44 min), 21 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Better Managing Risks and Opportunities by Adopting a Capitals Approach

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 57 min), 12 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Getting Started with a Natural Capital Assessment: Defining the Objective and Determining the Appropriate Scope

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min), 16 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Measuring and Valuing Impacts and Dependencies to Integrate Natural Capital in Decision-Making

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 76 min), 25 readings, 11 quizzes

