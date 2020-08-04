About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Art History
  • Poetry Writing
  • Art
  • History
Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

The University of Tokyo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Samurai Portraits

8 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 102 min), 1 reading, 13 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Painted Beauties

9 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 105 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

The Literary Photograph I

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

The Literary Photograph II

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 78 min)

