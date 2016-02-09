Taking, sharing, and viewing photographs has become second nature for many of us. Given our near-constant engagement with images this course will help you dig into the meaning of pictures and reconsider photography’s role in our visual culture. This course aims to address the gap between seeing and truly understanding photographs by introducing a diversity of ideas, approaches, and technologies that inform their making.
This course is part of the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
11%
What you will learn
Understand artists’ processes and the choices that inform a photograph’s making, including experimentation and responses to technological innovation.
Learn how context influences the production, circulation, and reception of photographic images.
Understand the relationship between a photograph’s subject and meaning, and the differences between photographs as objects and photographic images.
Gain confidence in looking at and talking about photography, and find inspiration from photographs all around you.
Skills you will gain
- Photography
- Art
- History
- Museums
- Art History
Learner Career Outcomes
11%
Offered by
The Museum of Modern Art
The Museum of Modern Art is a place that fuels creativity, ignites minds, and provides inspiration. Join us in exploring the art, ideas, and issues of our time through the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization or through individual courses: Modern Art & Ideas, Seeing Through Photographs, What Is Contemporary Art?, Fashion as Design, and In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Painting. Learn about teaching with art in our three courses designed for K-12 educators: Art & Inquiry, Art & Activity, and Art & Ideas.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Seeing Through Photographs
One Subject, Many Perspectives
Documents and the Documentary
One and Another
Reviews
- 5 stars81.23%
- 4 stars15.57%
- 3 stars2.26%
- 2 stars0.46%
- 1 star0.46%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SEEING THROUGH PHOTOGRAPHS
Have just completed the first lesson and really enjoyed the videos which makes the subject so more compelling and the ideas more accessible. Look forward to continuing and learning more.
Coursera gives me a platform to explore new skills. I was able to experience education from world-renowned universities without losing out on career opportunities. - Thaneshwary kirupanantharasa -
It was well organized course and learned essential principles to interpret photos. Thanks Coursera, MoMA and other sponsors for such an opportunity and platform for learning exploration. With Love!
It was very insightful, and a good thing is they offered quizzes and other full content, which some other free courses do not, which really helps learning. Hope to go for other courses under them. :)
About the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
This Specialization will introduce you to the art of our time. Through original films and audio, you will go behind the scenes to look closely at artworks and into studios to hear directly from artists, designers, curators and others. This Specialization is for anyone who would like to learn more about modern and contemporary art. No prior knowledge is required. Enroll to receive invitations to virtual events, gain exclusive access to MoMA resources, and share ideas with an international learner community.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.