Learner Career Outcomes

11%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand artists’ processes and the choices that inform a photograph’s making, including experimentation and responses to technological innovation.

  • Learn how context influences the production, circulation, and reception of photographic images.

  • Understand the relationship between a photograph’s subject and meaning, and the differences between photographs as objects and photographic images.

  • Gain confidence in looking at and talking about photography, and find inspiration from photographs all around you.

Skills you will gain

  • Photography
  • Art
  • History
  • Museums
  • Art History

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Museum of Modern Art

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(95,411 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Seeing Through Photographs

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

One Subject, Many Perspectives

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Documents and the Documentary

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

One and Another

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

