Chevron Left
Back to أساسيات مواقع الويب سريعة الاستجابة: البرمجة باستخدام HTML وCSS وJavaScript

Learner Reviews & Feedback for أساسيات مواقع الويب سريعة الاستجابة: البرمجة باستخدام HTML وCSS وJavaScript by University of London

4.8
stars
48 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

في هذه الدورة التدريبية، سوف تتعلم ثلاث لغات رئيسية من لغات برمجة مواقع الويب وتصميمها: وهي HTML وCSS وJavaScript. وستقوم بإنشاء صفحة ويب باستخدام العناصر الأساسية للتحكم في التخطيط والنمط. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، ستدعم صفحة الويب التي تقوم بإنشائها ميزة التفاعل. في نهاية الدورة التدريبية، ستتمكن من القيام بما يلي: 1. تحديد الغرض من HTML وCSS وJavaScript‏ 2. إنشاء صفحة ويب بسيطة باستخدام HTML‏ 3. استخدام CSS للتحكم في أنماط النص وتخطيطه 4. استخدام مكتبات CSS مثل Bootstrap لإنشاء تخطيطات متجاوبة 5. استخدام متغيرات JavaScript ووظائفها 6. معالجة محتوى صفحة الويب باستخدام JavaScript 7.الرد على إدخالات المستخدم باستخدام JavaScript في هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستكمل ما يلي: واجبان يتعلقان بكتابة HTML وCSS وJavaScript، ويستغرق إكمال كل منهما ساعة واحدة 4 اختبارات، يستغرق إكمال كل منها 20 دقيقة تمرين واحد متعلق بالبرمجة، يستغرق إكماله 30 دقيقة اختبارات تدريبية متعددة، يستغرق كل منها 5 دقائق لن يتم منحك ساعات معتمدة في برامج جامعة لندن مقابل المشاركة في هذه الدورة التدريبية عبر الإنترنت أو إتمامها....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for أساسيات مواقع الويب سريعة الاستجابة: البرمجة باستخدام HTML وCSS وJavaScript

By salah

Mar 25, 2020

دورة تقدم لك اساسيات متينة في تطوير المواقع الالكترونية ،

مجهود جيد جدا

شكرا لكم

By Ahmad M

May 31, 2020

This course is excellent in the basics of building websites for the beginner.

By Muhmmed M

Jul 17, 2019

amazing

By Mona A A

Jun 23, 2020

good

By Tareg A S W

Apr 18, 2021

I really enjoyed this course as a beginner student, and I highly recommend it to everyone who wants to enter this field.

By seif K

Aug 11, 2020

i really loved the course and i hope i find some good courses like it

By Mohammed A E A

Mar 23, 2021

please kindly i need my certificate completely written in english

By Y b y s

Nov 12, 2020

one of my fav courses thanks for these classes

By abdullah s

May 20, 2020

Thank you for this course, it was very helpful

By Mohammed A A

Apr 30, 2020

I learned a lot about the basics 3

By Peter E A

May 27, 2020

I love this course

By Amnah B

Aug 24, 2020

THANKS A LOT

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder