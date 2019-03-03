BD
Jul 29, 2020
Great experience and review of business concepts. Picked up a lot of great advice and validated much from experience and reading. Anyone starting a business should first take this course.
VP
May 3, 2020
This course has some of the best advice that I have received so far on entrepreneurship. Its hands-on approach helps develop several key skills that every entrepreneur will benefit from.
By Lilla H•
Mar 3, 2019
Yes, I learned a lot, but I think it is little thanks to the capstone. Mostly thanks to research and pitch decks & tools I found online. Also, peers grading you - I think you might get knowledgable ones and those who are invested or you get ones that don't really care. In the latter case, their feedback or grade is really useless. Did I pass? Yeah. The real value of my project? No idea. Would it stand its ground on front of investors or else? Not sure, because I did not get professional feedback on it, just peers.
By Amrit R•
Oct 24, 2017
It would be better and stand more legitimate if it is reviewed by Wharton faculty itself instead of only peers.
By Andreas S•
Apr 6, 2018
I think the peer-to-peer review should also be paired by some kind of review by the Wharton online faculty.
By Daniel C N•
May 10, 2017
I was expecting a better feedback and in general a better course. It would be amazing if you received feedback from the professors, at least the best ones.
Thank you
By Al L•
May 25, 2019
The content isn't unlocked until end of July! I would have to wait and pay 2 months of subscription to wait around for content to get unlocked :(
By Varghese J•
Apr 24, 2020
This capstone sums all the other 4 entrepreneurship courses that are required to be taken before enrolling in this. Step by step guidelines is given on how to make the pitch and how to prepare a slide deck for VC. Wharton School is known for finance, entrepreneurship and it has done an exemplary job for providing this learning module and should be appreciated for providing its teaching and its faculty for students to learn.
By Luis A S S•
Jul 18, 2020
complete course 5 is not allowed by the platform, i can't upload a project because that menu is blocked waiting session start but following coursera help pages coursera says "now there are no more session courses"...other coursera blog posts says that i need contact to coursera support to solve this but due covid (i guess) support page doesn't allows me open a support ticket... support page message: "We are experiencing high volumes of learner support inquiries right now, so we are slower than usual to respond. We appreciate your patience!...so basically i'm stuck in a loop without ending...
"
By Ajaykumar M•
Aug 3, 2017
I was absolutely clueless and my risk taking appetite for a startup was very low. I did not want to do any elaborate MBA programs, but something which was very focused on start ups, while I am still doing my day job. This course fitted the bill and had a wonderful experience listening to such a mature faculty who are themselves hands on into startups. Thank you for the wonderful experience!
By Amal V•
Jun 28, 2020
The entire journey from the start to this stage , Excellent and skilled instructors and I think that it requires the right knowledge and practice to teach.
I did wish to give back in form of being a trainer or a mentor and keep my knowledge sharpened at all time till my last day.
By Byron D•
Jul 30, 2020
Great experience and review of business concepts. Picked up a lot of great advice and validated much from experience and reading. Anyone starting a business should first take this course.
By Vishal P•
May 4, 2020
This course has some of the best advice that I have received so far on entrepreneurship. Its hands-on approach helps develop several key skills that every entrepreneur will benefit from.
By Scott W•
Apr 11, 2018
In the introduction to this specialization, the statement was made that the spirit of entrepreneurship could not be taught, but there were a number of skills and topics that a budding entrepreneur being well versed in could vastly increase their chance of success. The content of these courses and the capstone appear to have done just that. My only disappointment was that the feedback in the capstone only came from other students and not from any of the professors, which I think would have been useful to assessing how well I learned the material presented. Otherwise, I thought it was a great experience.
By Mario V•
Oct 16, 2017
Great way to complete the program... however, was quite surprised by the quality of some of the pitches I evaluated. I would have expected a better finished product from those who participated in the previous 4 courses.
By Devanshu S•
Jun 24, 2020
Really a great specialization, this will teach you a-z of entrepreneurship. I loved the way the specialization was presented- it had theoretical and practical aspects, both covered in full detail. the capstone project was really great as it will put your knowledge into practical use.
A must for every Future Entrepreneur
By Charles M•
Jan 1, 2022
What an amazing journey in the entire Entrepreneurship Course! We had great course-material and a dedicated team of Professors. A big thank you to COURSERA for their professionalism throughout the course not forgetting the fellow learners whose insights on discussion forums were very handy until the end.
By Rajkumar A•
Nov 20, 2016
This course has been quite instrumental in shape my idea for a startup. Before this course just because of nuclear thought process about a startup I could not implement my idea. know am more confident. Because the elite lot of profs have taught me.
Thank You Very Much👏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻
By Amy J•
Aug 3, 2017
This course helped me get my mind around all the pieces of setting up a business. It gave me an understanding of the mechanics of the process and of best practices as far as staffing and funding. It also provided me with resources that I can use as I continue on.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Danai S•
Dec 1, 2018
Wharton Entrepreneurship Specialization, Advance your career. Accelerate your startup entrepreneur. Faster, flexible, free to try. — Danai Srijunchai, Bangkok, Thailand
By Rizky R•
Aug 27, 2019
Cool! The challenge is real! Pitch deck making and its peer review really got us to another level. I am ready to learn more about business and entrepreneurship.
By Krish M•
Sep 8, 2019
Great course
The best thing about it is that you require no prior knowledge or experience in entrepreneurship as a subject.
Highly recommend it to everyone.
By Anri L•
Dec 5, 2021
I had to wait 3 days to get the needed reviews, so start the course if you have tons of time left on your subscription :-)
By Hantzley T•
Dec 18, 2018
Great exercise. This module really help you frame your idea, and evaluate if it is a good opportunity.
By Yousuf H D•
Nov 20, 2019
This taught me lifetime knowledge that I should apply my business and will help other entrepreneurs!!
By Zhaoyang L•
Jun 24, 2020
Awsome teaching team, the best top professors to teach how to starup and innovate the new business.