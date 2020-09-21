Chevron Left
营养与健康

4.3
stars
128 ratings
47 reviews

About the Course

《营养与健康》介绍营养学基础知识，主要内容包括：人体所需的七大营养素的化学结构、主要生理功能、食物来源、人体每天的参考摄入量等；主要食物种类包括谷物类、薯类、豆类、坚果类、蔬菜类、水果类、肉类、水产品类、蛋类、乳制品类的营养价值；营养与疾病特别是一些慢性、高发性疾病如高血糖、高血脂、高血压、癌症等的关系。内容简单，适合无营养学基础、但希望了解一般的营养学知识，改善日常膳食质量的人选修。...
Filter by:

1 - 25 of 46 Reviews for 营养与健康

By tina p

Sep 20, 2020

There are room for improvement. Some of the course notes and question doesn't tally at all. So, have to try many times. Rather strange when you actually follow according to the notes given.

By Xuhui G

Apr 19, 2020

Few chapters are missing while related questions are included in the quiz.

By Irene L

Jan 2, 2021

有的课程视频缺失，有的课程文本重复，测试答案有的不对，但总体还行

By 吴均

Aug 9, 2015

比較簡單，屬於入門級的課程。有一些知識點還需自行擴散。

By Dioncar L

Jan 17, 2021

buenas noche como podría hacer para no seguir con este curso ya que las traducciones no me sirven ya que esta en chino y cada vez que me meto al traductor no me coinciden las traducciones gracias

By 褚佳宁

Dec 6, 2016

唐老师好可爱啊，他在讲共轭效应是讲到了一种名贵的食物，于是我莫名其妙的饿了。。。。。。

话说我在这里评论老师会看见吗？老师好！

By 刘茜

Sep 21, 2016

前段时间身体不好，尤为觉得健康狠狠重要。虽然这门课程还没有学完，但是觉得非常实用。

By 付帮华

Apr 19, 2016

真的是受益终身的一门课，就算是为了家人和自己的健康，也强烈推荐这门课程

By CAI X

Mar 15, 2016

对于普及营业及健康方面的基础知识，这门课非常简单，实用。值得学习！

By Susan Y

Jul 4, 2020

非常好的营养学课程，感谢课程组的高质量的教材内容编写。

By GU Z Q

Dec 2, 2018

了解了不少关于营养学的知识，对学生物非常有用！谢谢！

By 宋晓丽

Aug 9, 2019

希望能有更多的关于膳食搭配的一些具体知识。

By PATRICIA Y P S

Mar 2, 2021

Excelente curso

By 窦春燕

Nov 20, 2015

学习营养学知识，呵护家人健康！

By Ace

Feb 14, 2016

通俗易懂 有理有据～

By Baihui Y

Feb 2, 2016

如果有完成声明就好了

By 迟国祥

Sep 30, 2015

very good!

By gwj1139177410

Feb 2, 2019

Very Good

By 王睿

Aug 7, 2016

很棒的课程

By Joyce L K

Nov 3, 2018

Good

By 徐娟

May 19, 2016

很受用

By Yu J T

Oct 12, 2017

易学

By simon t

Feb 6, 2021

Learned the functions, effects and effects of various nutrients on human health, the corresponding deficiency symptoms and solutions, as well as some diseases caused by unscientific nutrition and diet. This not only plays a great role in my daily arrangement of my diet, but also encourages me to develop good living habits.

By TUNG C H

Oct 31, 2015

Good. i had learn a lot of things in this course. Thank you Coursera for providing this course.

By kanghua z

Nov 20, 2015

课程很严谨，知识量丰富，但是基本都是概念的东西，吸收起来比较困难，希望老师能把这门课上的更生活话，比如举例子，让学生的大脑动起来，太概念的东西大脑记完很容易遗忘

