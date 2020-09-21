By tina p•
Sep 20, 2020
There are room for improvement. Some of the course notes and question doesn't tally at all. So, have to try many times. Rather strange when you actually follow according to the notes given.
By Xuhui G•
Apr 19, 2020
Few chapters are missing while related questions are included in the quiz.
By Irene L•
Jan 2, 2021
有的课程视频缺失，有的课程文本重复，测试答案有的不对，但总体还行
By 吴均•
Aug 9, 2015
比較簡單，屬於入門級的課程。有一些知識點還需自行擴散。
By Dioncar L•
Jan 17, 2021
buenas noche como podría hacer para no seguir con este curso ya que las traducciones no me sirven ya que esta en chino y cada vez que me meto al traductor no me coinciden las traducciones gracias
By 褚佳宁•
Dec 6, 2016
唐老师好可爱啊，他在讲共轭效应是讲到了一种名贵的食物，于是我莫名其妙的饿了。。。。。。
话说我在这里评论老师会看见吗？老师好！
By 刘茜•
Sep 21, 2016
前段时间身体不好，尤为觉得健康狠狠重要。虽然这门课程还没有学完，但是觉得非常实用。
By 付帮华•
Apr 19, 2016
真的是受益终身的一门课，就算是为了家人和自己的健康，也强烈推荐这门课程
By CAI X•
Mar 15, 2016
对于普及营业及健康方面的基础知识，这门课非常简单，实用。值得学习！
By Susan Y•
Jul 4, 2020
非常好的营养学课程，感谢课程组的高质量的教材内容编写。
By GU Z Q•
Dec 2, 2018
了解了不少关于营养学的知识，对学生物非常有用！谢谢！
By 宋晓丽•
Aug 9, 2019
希望能有更多的关于膳食搭配的一些具体知识。
By PATRICIA Y P S•
Mar 2, 2021
Excelente curso
By 窦春燕•
Nov 20, 2015
学习营养学知识，呵护家人健康！
By Ace•
Feb 14, 2016
通俗易懂 有理有据～
By Baihui Y•
Feb 2, 2016
如果有完成声明就好了
By 迟国祥•
Sep 30, 2015
very good!
By gwj1139177410•
Feb 2, 2019
Very Good
By 王睿•
Aug 7, 2016
很棒的课程
By Joyce L K•
Nov 3, 2018
Good
By 徐娟•
May 19, 2016
很受用
By Yu J T•
Oct 12, 2017
易学
By simon t•
Feb 6, 2021
Learned the functions, effects and effects of various nutrients on human health, the corresponding deficiency symptoms and solutions, as well as some diseases caused by unscientific nutrition and diet. This not only plays a great role in my daily arrangement of my diet, but also encourages me to develop good living habits.
By TUNG C H•
Oct 31, 2015
Good. i had learn a lot of things in this course. Thank you Coursera for providing this course.
By kanghua z•
Nov 20, 2015
课程很严谨，知识量丰富，但是基本都是概念的东西，吸收起来比较困难，希望老师能把这门课上的更生活话，比如举例子，让学生的大脑动起来，太概念的东西大脑记完很容易遗忘