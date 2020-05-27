BD
May 27, 2017
Great base to build on. Filled in my gaps with regards to physical/physiological development of young athletes. For me it is a great addition to the English FA Level 1 and 2 football coaching course.
Dec 7, 2020
This course was very helpful in how we can train our athletes and the factors that may hinder their performances especially when they transition from pre-teenage years to post-teenage years.
By Cara B•
May 27, 2020
As a current athlete, looking to potentially go into coaching in the future this course was very interesting. I highly recommend this course even if you are still an athlete not looking to go into coaching.
By Adaora A•
Sep 17, 2020
I did enjoy the course. But I can't find or get the Certificate. I have tried several times to contact Cousera to no avail. Is it not a certifiable course? How do I get it even if it means paying for it?
By Porferia P•
May 1, 2020
The course was explained comprehensively.. thank you so much for making this course, I have learned a lot. I can surely use this knowledge in my class as Physical Education teacher
By Sudarshana K•
Sep 4, 2020
Thank you very much for your good work . trough out the course I have learnt lot of things . she taught us very clearly very important things. I think while we are doing coaching this is very useful for us . Once again thank you University of FLORIDA and URSERA gave me this huge opportunity to me. This knowledge mean gold for me as a physical education Instructor ,Coach and Visiting lecturer. I will hope continue further courses without any hesitation.
By Bent C D•
May 28, 2017
By Nji A•
Apr 19, 2020
A great thanks to my course instructor Dr Brooks and to my peers,believe me its very rich and would inform many friends to benefits too. keep the spirit and never stop learning.
By Sharan G•
Apr 9, 2017
Great course! Very well structured and taught. Great job by Dr. Brooks! If you're a coach training at any level this is a must-do course!
By TimTim S•
Nov 20, 2019
This is a great course which provides an understanding of the bio-chemical machine that the human body is. I would love to have further feedback about my performance in the course. I feel the concepts have been explained well and can be utilised in training & creating relevant training programmes for various age-groups - not just young athletes.
By Mihnea T•
Aug 19, 2017
Very good course covering everything about the basics of training young athletes. The course is a must for young or starting coaches. It is also an excellent tool for parents who wish to better understand their children practicing sports. While focusing on the young athlete, the knowledge from this course is set in the context of the different phases of growth and maturation and there is much to it that can be applied to mature athletes as well.
As a suggestion: perhaps it would be interesting for future iterations of the course to touch the topic of young athletes affected by diabetes and other chronicle disease and how should coaches, athletes and parents cope with that. Same goes for a more in-depth look into the psychology of athletes in general and young athletes in particular.
By Dr. M A G•
Jul 8, 2020
The course helped me get get much more insights into the science of training. So far I used to be a recreational Triathlete. But after doing the course I was able to get much more insights into the various concepts of Speed, Coordination, Flexibility, Strength, Coordination and endurance along with the concepts of diet, stretching, recovery and training concepts. The course was conducted in a very fluid manner and was easily understood with good illustrations making the biological terms easily understood. Thank you very much Dr. Chris Brooks. I loved the course very much. I would recommend all Sports Coaches to take this course. I adds many dimensions the body of Sports Coaching.
By iklimzeynepkesgin•
Jan 16, 2021
First of all, I really want to thank you for everything I have learned. Before this training, my knowledge of sports psychology and sports was very limited but with the videos and researches, such good information was taught that it supported my motivation. Every piece of information was very revealing and clear. Whoever wants to learn detailed information about sports, sports psychology and athletes and develop their athletes in a correct and healthy way, I recommend this program with all my heart! Thanks once again!
By Mark W•
Apr 18, 2021
Very informative, science based, and neatly broken down into digestible bites each week. With a young family and a job, it is hard to find the time to devote to online learning, but this course was well presented and made it easier to spend 30 minutes here and there learning and taking the quizzes. I hope to apply my knowledge to private coaching of young athletes. I feel better prepared than I was before I took this course. Dr. Brooks was an excellent instructor!
By greg a•
Apr 11, 2020
This course had a lot of great information that applied to not only my own athletic endeavors and how I train, but valuable information on the young developing athlete. There was excellent, detailed information regarding all the systems of the body and how they work and how they evolved and change as children grow. This information is valuable in structuring sound work outs and programs that are age appropriate. I really enjoyed this course.
By Stefan D L T Y•
Aug 24, 2020
The course was very informative. It would have been great if there was a module or two on how to prepare age appropriate training for a particular sport or if that is too wide, a guide on what exercises would be appropriate for especially the pre puberty and puberty stage as well, for example running, jumping certain strength building exercises. Also a link to books, videos (tutorials) on stretching exercises would have been really helpful.
By Tom H•
May 3, 2020
Just a fantastic course for anyone involved in training children or just having children that participate in any sport. I have been a basketball coach for many years and I am now a much better coach after having gone through this course. I am very thankful for University of Florida and Professor Chris Brooks for making this possible. It is also fantastic to be able to take this course from Sweden - Thank you Coursera.
By Karen S T•
Apr 8, 2021
This course gave wonderful and useful information that can be used to enhance training for different ages. It gave insight in physical development and brain/ neurological development that affects athletes. The description about energy and recovery time is important for planning workouts. I found information regarding the different muscle fibers useful. I would recommend this class for coaches of all levels of sport.
By Mark F•
Jul 7, 2020
Very well structured and insightful course on how children and teenagers develop and therefore as a coach what you need to be aware of to improve players/teams. As a rugby coach with children just entering teenage years the informative information about the physical work capacity and how this develops will really help me develop my coaching plans over the coming years. Thank you.
By Vera C D•
Sep 1, 2018
This was my first time interacting in taking an online course. I found the information to be very informative and interesting. I really enjoyed the experience. Now that I've gotten my feet wet, I look forward to continuing my educational goals. My aspiration is to learn as much as I can in order to allow people and children to become better achievers for tomorrow.
By Guillermo R•
Nov 17, 2017
Es un curso indispensable paras todos los maestros, entrenadores y padres de deportistas en etapas formativas. Abarca los aspectos fundamentales del entrenamiento deportivo en niños y adolescentes explicando desde la perspectiva científica las bases para el aprovechamiento y disfrute de la práctica deportiva en edades tempranas.
By Delfina•
Dec 31, 2017
If you are not a PE teacher or have little experience the course is great. If you need to review basic stauff, this is your course too. If you are an expert you can also take the opportunity to review material y listen to the final material, the final interview with Dr. Williams is worth the course. This is a course for anyone!
By Lazaros F•
Aug 2, 2017
The course is very informative - what I wanted was to gain a basic understanding of coaching/training so as to better understand the details of exercising. Instead of looking on various sources on internet with questionable reliability I chose to complete this course. I have also completed Part 2 which I highly recommend.
By Kate S•
Feb 17, 2018
This course is pitched at a level requiring science understanding to approximately age 16-18. It is challenging but also very well structured and presented. It is useful for people from many backgrounds. I found it really insightful and it will add to my skill set for my work as a physiotherapist and also as a parent.
By ILIAS F•
Jun 27, 2020
I admire Dr Brooks scientific background. I enjoyed her narration and every slide. Although it is a beginner's level course, it was very detailed and well developed. I learned so many new things despite of my 10 years experience as a coach. I am excited for the second part. Good choice. Well done Coursera.
By Bharath A•
Aug 2, 2020
A very through and detailed approach. Putting the science behind athlete development from a young age. This is a must do for any coach or any person that is involved in physical education, literacy or training. Thank you Dr. Brooks for the time and effort put to create such invaluable content!
By Dr.Mamata R•
May 15, 2021
good for beginners who are just getting introduced to coaching.excellent teaching by Dr.Chris,the style of teaching was engaging and interesting.Very well organised and a well structured course with use of latest articles and research to back teaching concepts.Cant wait to hop on to part 2.