University of Minnesota
MasterTrack® Certificate

UX Design

Solve real-world problems using creative user experience research and design techniques in this interactive program from the University of Minnesota, ranked in the Top 10 Best U.S. Public Research Institutions.

Loading...

Enroll by August 15, 2022

Class starts the same day.

4 months

6-8 hours per week

$3,000

In 4 installments of $750 or pay all at once to save 5%.

100% Online

+ Live session classes.

No application necessary - enroll today.

Ranked in the Top 10 Best U.S. Public Research Institutions

by Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities

Boost your career

Build your professional portfolio and earn a university-issued certificate from the University of Minnesota that you can add to your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Earn degree credit

If you're admitted to the University of Minnesota Master of Science in Human Factors and Ergonomics or Graphic Design track Design Graduate programs, the credit from your MasterTrack Certificate counts towards your graduate program or degree.

UX-Design-description-page

Program description

Advance your understanding of user experience research methods and how to apply them to advance your career.

Required background

Undergraduate education or professional experience related to the field of UX design is recommended to enroll in this program.

Watch the Informational Webinar

Webinar-Video-UX-Design

The informational webinar recording is now available! During this session, you will hear directly from faculty at the University of Minnesota and gain an in-depth understanding of the UX Design MasterTrack Certificate program. Watch it now.

Overview

User experience is a highly in demand field which requires a holistic understanding of the design process. In this program, you will complete a real module from the University of Minnesota's Human Factors and Ergonomics Graduate program. Through these courses, you'll gain both artful and scientific skills of conducting, implementing, and evaluating user experience design and research.

By the time you complete this program, you will apply your new career skills by designing a proposal and developing a user experience product for your organization or interests. You can use your UX Design MasterTrack Certificate as a pathway to the associated Human Factors and Ergonomics Graduate Program or the Graphic Design-track Design Graduate programs from the University of Minnesota.

The certificate welcomes working professionals who seek to broaden their marketability and organizational value by applying user experience design to their chosen field as well as students who seek educational opportunities to explore learning user experience design on a post-bachelor level. As a MasterTrack Certificate student, you will master new skills through four graduate level courses that will require 6-8 hours of study per week. You will join our collaborative and engaging online learning community, complete hands-on projects, and collaborate with peers, researchers, and practitioners from the vibrant Twin Cities design community. You will also benefit from timely feedback, live sessions, and lectures provided by guest speakers like design leaders from US Bank, 3M, and more.

Want to learn more about this program? Visit the University of Minnesota website.

Student Testimonials

"The UX Design MasterTrack Certificate helped me land a job by giving me great tools to create an end portfolio project. I was able to complete a full project with various research methods, which employers really like to see. Through the course I was able to create a full case study which made presenting my work to my future employer easy. The research we learned was a great umbrella view of what "normally" happens in the UX design process. Outside of the certificate I did go to many seminars about UX Design, did readings and watched Youtube videos. I also did extra research if I didn't fully understand an assignment project. Deb was an awesome professor and went out of her way to help answer questions, and look at my portfolio outside of course time."

— Rachelle F., student, UX Design MasterTrack® Certificate

"When I made a career pivot a few years ago from a role in higher education administration into a position in education technology, I realized that I needed a strong set of design fundamentals under my belt to communicate my ideas effectively across product and engineering teams. This MasterTrack program provided me with the opportunity to cultivate these skills, while in a strong community of fellow learners and under the mentorship of UX design faculty experts. The instructors were highly invested in guiding us through our prototyping work, as well as providing us with visual literacy and ethics resources to create a holistic understanding of the profession. I loved getting to meet classmates from around the world to think through the cultural implications of design while using the interactive elements of the Coursera MasterTrack product. Most notably, I was able to apply this new knowledge I was learning in these courses within hours of picking up the design skills, which has been so valuable for my professional development."

—Charlotte E., student, UX Design MasterTrack® Certificate

4 courses in this 4-month program

Course 1 of 4

Course 2 of 4

Course 3 of 4

Course 4 of 4

People interested in this MasterTrack® Certificate also viewed:

Earn credit toward a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

Enrolling in a MasterTrack® Certificate program means you can start learning job-relevant skills right away and give yourself a pathway to a full degree program.

University of Minnesota

MasterTrack® Certificate

UX Design

UX Design MasterTrack® Certificate earns you credit towards:

University of Minnesota
If you apply and gain admission to the University of Minnesota’s Master of Science in Human Factors and Ergonomics (HFE) or Master of Science in Graphic Design-track Design Graduate program, credits earned from this program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. If you do not opt to continue learning, you still receive an official certificate for completing this program.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Questions? Contact an enrollment counselor at Contact an enrollment counselor at uxresearch@umn.edu.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the MasterTrack® Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a MasterTrack® Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder