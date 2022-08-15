Overview
User experience is a highly in demand field which requires a holistic understanding of the design process. In this program, you will complete a real module from the University of Minnesota's Human Factors and Ergonomics Graduate program. Through these courses, you'll gain both artful and scientific skills of conducting, implementing, and evaluating user experience design and research.
By the time you complete this program, you will apply your new career skills by designing a proposal and developing a user experience product for your organization or interests. You can use your UX Design MasterTrack Certificate as a pathway to the associated Human Factors and Ergonomics Graduate Program or the Graphic Design-track Design Graduate programs from the University of Minnesota.
The certificate welcomes working professionals who seek to broaden their marketability and organizational value by applying user experience design to their chosen field as well as students who seek educational opportunities to explore learning user experience design on a post-bachelor level. As a MasterTrack Certificate student, you will master new skills through four graduate level courses that will require 6-8 hours of study per week. You will join our collaborative and engaging online learning community, complete hands-on projects, and collaborate with peers, researchers, and practitioners from the vibrant Twin Cities design community. You will also benefit from timely feedback, live sessions, and lectures provided by guest speakers like design leaders from US Bank, 3M, and more.
Student Testimonials
"The UX Design MasterTrack Certificate helped me land a job by giving me great tools to create an end portfolio project. I was able to complete a full project with various research methods, which employers really like to see. Through the course I was able to create a full case study which made presenting my work to my future employer easy. The research we learned was a great umbrella view of what "normally" happens in the UX design process. Outside of the certificate I did go to many seminars about UX Design, did readings and watched Youtube videos. I also did extra research if I didn't fully understand an assignment project. Deb was an awesome professor and went out of her way to help answer questions, and look at my portfolio outside of course time."
— Rachelle F., student, UX Design MasterTrack® Certificate
"When I made a career pivot a few years ago from a role in higher education administration into a position in education technology, I realized that I needed a strong set of design fundamentals under my belt to communicate my ideas effectively across product and engineering teams. This MasterTrack program provided me with the opportunity to cultivate these skills, while in a strong community of fellow learners and under the mentorship of UX design faculty experts. The instructors were highly invested in guiding us through our prototyping work, as well as providing us with visual literacy and ethics resources to create a holistic understanding of the profession. I loved getting to meet classmates from around the world to think through the cultural implications of design while using the interactive elements of the Coursera MasterTrack product. Most notably, I was able to apply this new knowledge I was learning in these courses within hours of picking up the design skills, which has been so valuable for my professional development."
—Charlotte E., student, UX Design MasterTrack® Certificate