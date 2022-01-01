No prior experience required.
Entender qué es la IA, sus aplicaciones y casos de uso y cómo está transformando nuestras vidas.
Explicar términos como Aprendizaje Automático, Aprendizaje Profundo y Redes Neuronales.
Describir varios problemas y preocupaciones éticas que rodean a la IA.
Articular consejos de expertos sobre cómo aprender y comenzar una carrera en IA
Los alumnos realizarán varios ejercicios prácticos sin código en cada uno de los tres cursos. Al final del último curso, los alumnos habrían desarrollado, probado e implementado un chatbot de servicio al cliente impulsado por Watson AI en un sitio web para deleitar a sus clientes.
Introducción a La Inteligencia Artificial (IA)
En este curso aprenderá qué es la Inteligencia Artificial (IA), explorará casos de uso y aplicaciones de IA, comprenderá conceptos y términos de IA como aprendizaje automático, aprendizaje profundo y redes neuronales. Estará expuesto a varios problemas y preocupaciones relacionados con la IA, como la ética y el sesgo, y los trabajos, y recibirá consejos de expertos sobre cómo aprender y comenzar una carrera en IA. También demostrará AI en acción con un mini proyecto.
Iniciación A La IA con IBM Watson
En este curso aprenderá cómo comenzar rápida y fácilmente con la Inteligencia Artificial utilizando IBM Watson. Comprenderá cómo funciona Watson, se familiarizará con sus casos de uso y ejemplos de clientes de la vida real, y se le presentarán varios de los servicios de inteligencia artificial de Watson de IBM que permiten a cualquiera aplicar fácilmente la inteligencia artificial y crear aplicaciones inteligentes. También trabajará con varios servicios de Watson para demostrar la IA en acción.
Creando Chatbots con Tecnología de IA Sin experiencia en Programación
Este curso te enseñará cómo crear chatbots útiles sin la necesidad de escribir ningún código.
Python para Data Science y AI
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
