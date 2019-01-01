Profile

Tanmay Bakshi

AI Evangelist & Watson Developer

Bio

Tanmay Bakshi is a 15-year-old Canadian author, AI and Machine Learning Systems Architect, TED & Keynote speaker, Google Developer Expert for Machine Learning, and IBM Champion for Cloud. He has addressed over 200,000 executives, developers, and various audiences worldwide at conferences, universities & schools, financial institutions, and international companies. The United Nations, NASSCOM, Linux Foundation, Apple, SAP, IBM, Walmart, Institute of Internal Auditors, and HSBC are a few of the organizations he’s keynoted for. Tanmay’s goal to help at least 100,000 aspiring coders to learn how to code has him doing countless workshops and seminars across the globe. His YouTube channel called Tanmay Teaches is where he shares his research and knowledge with audiences of all ages. He loves to interact with, respond to, and help people with their queries. Hence, he has had the honor of being the recipient of the Twilio Doer Award, Knowledge Ambassador Award, and Global Goodwill Ambassador at LinkedIn.

Courses

Creación de aplicaciones de IA con las API de Watson

Building AI Applications with Watson APIs

