Building a unique NLP project: 1984 book vs 1984 album by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to the “Building a unique NLP project: 1984 book vs 1984 album” guided project.
This project is for anyone interested in exploring fun and interactive Natural Language Processing (NLP) projects. Inspired by the cultural phenomenon, Versus, in this project we’re going to be leveraging the NLP to compare 1984, the dystopian social science fiction novel by the English novelist George Orwell and 1984, the sixth studio album by American rock band Van Halen.
In this project, we’ll explore the NLP techniques of:
1. summarizing text
2. sentiment analysis
3. word clouds.
At the end of this project, learners will be able to demonstrate a beginner's understanding of building NLP projects....