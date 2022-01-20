مقدمة إلى خدمة رؤى الجمهور على فيسبوك
تعلّم كيفية الحصول على معلومات الجمهور
استخدم حسابك التجاري للتعرف على رؤى جمهور فيسبوك
تعلّم كيفية استخدام خدمة رؤى جمهور فيسبوك
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم أهمية متابعة ومعرفة معلومات عن الجمهور في مجال التسويق، وأيضاً ستتعرف على رؤى فيسبوك وستدرك الفرق بينها وبين رؤى جمهور فيسبوك، وأخيراً ستتعرف على أهمية رؤى جمهور فيسبوك و كيفية استخدامها. في نهاية هذه الدورة، ستصبح قادراً على استخدام خدمة رؤى الجمهور على فيسبوك والاستفادة منها.
معرفة عامة حول تطبيق فيسبوك هو عامل مساعد وليس ضرورياً لفهم محتوى الدورة.
Marketing
facebook audience insights
Business
adversiting
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
أهمية متابعة ومعرفة معلومات عن الجمهور في التسويق الالكتروني
التعرف على رؤى فيسبوك و كيفية الحصول على معلومات الجمهور
الفرق بين رؤى فيسبوك و رؤى جمهور فيسبوك
أهمية رؤى جمهور فيسبوك
كيفية استخدام رؤى جمهور فيسبوك
