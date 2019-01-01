Apply advanced testing for your Django web application
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn some of the advanced features of Django testing framework. For a given sample Django project, you will learn how to feed the testing database with data using fixtures. You will use different methods to customize the project-wide settings during a test. You will learn how to test form submission, and understand how to test the response object for strings. In particular, you will use the Beautiful Soup python library to test the response object for the presence of HTML tags. Finally, you will learn how to instruct Django to skip tests. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Web Testing
Django development
Beautiful Soup
Python Programming
Django Testing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand the sample project and install Beautiful Soup
Navigate the sample project and setup the test data using fixtures
Override your Django project settings during the test
Test form submission
Test the HTTPResponse object for containing strings
Perform tests on HTML strings using Beautiful Soup
Instruct Django to skip tests
