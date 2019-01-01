Build a Toolkit with Advanced Windows Commands
Learn about advanced Windows commands
Write script with the batch scripting language
Combining commands and batch scripts to create powerful utilities
Learn about advanced Windows commands
Write script with the batch scripting language
Combining commands and batch scripts to create powerful utilities
In this 1.5 hour guide project, you will learn some advanced Windows commands as well as how to create and combine batch scripts to create powerful utilities for the Windows environment. At the end of this project, you will be armed with the knowledge you need to create your own batch script and expand the toolkit we created in this project. Topics covered include: Pipes, streams, robust copy, file attributes, file existence check, incremental backup, batch scripts, variables, string extraction, conditionals, loops, and timer. Must have knowledge of basic Windows commands, such as change directory, list directory, moving and copying files.
Windows
batch
Script
Command-Line Interface
programming to
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Introduction, preview and warm up
Task 2: Test drive robust copy
Task 3: Start a batch script and create the date and time target filename
Optional: After Task 3 Assessment
Task 4: Use the target filename for robocopy and access command line arguments
Task 5: Finish with a master time loop and compress the archives
Optional: After Task 5: Practice
Optional: Cumulative Challenge
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.