Chevron Left
Back to Build a Toolkit with Advanced Windows Commands

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Toolkit with Advanced Windows Commands by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1.5 hour guide project, you will learn some advanced Windows commands as well as how to create and combine batch scripts to create powerful utilities for the Windows environment. At the end of this project, you will be armed with the knowledge you need to create your own batch script and expand the toolkit we created in this project. Topics covered include: Pipes, streams, robust copy, file attributes, file existence check, incremental backup, batch scripts, variables, string extraction, conditionals, loops, and timer. Must have knowledge of basic Windows commands, such as change directory, list directory, moving and copying files....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder