Learner Reviews & Feedback for Agile Projects: Creating User Stories with Value in Taiga by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project was developed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. During this course, you will use input from previous phases of project development. Together we will identify, map, and analyse User Stories which are the components that make up the themes of the customer experience with the product and service.
This is an important step for individuals or companies wanting to map value for customer to product features in new products or services; also, for enhancing their existing offerings. By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in identifying and creating User Stories for agile projects.
We will discuss directions for the next phase of the project development; furthermore, the learned concepts and tools will help you generate solutions for use as part of your project management solutions and in presentations to various stakeholders....