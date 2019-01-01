Agrega estilo a una página HTML usando CSS
Agregarás estilo a una página HTML
Conocerás la estructura de una declaración CSS
Aprenderás a modificar las propiedades de los elementos HTML
En este proyecto desarrollarás una página web HTML básica donde le darás estilo gráfico a cada elemento usando CSS. Haremos un repaso básico sobre HTML para enfocarnos en el estilo CSS dónde veremos los selectores css, las diferentes propiedades con sus respectivos valores, la estructura de una declaración y el box model o modelo de caja css. Para trabajar en el proyecto solo necesitarás Google Chrome y Visual Studio Code, los cuales serán proporcionados junto con otro material de trabajo directamente desde una máquina virtual. El contenido de este proyecto se enfoca en construir una página web que contiene los elementos mas comunes y la estructura de una página de inicio y obtendrás las bases para poder construir sitos webs llamativos. Aprenderás a modificar el estilo de textos, fondos, imágenes, menús, botones entre otros. Aprendiendo a entender y a construir documentos con HTML y CSS estarás un paso mas cerca del dominar el desarrollo web ya que son habilidades requeridas para competencias mas avanzadas. Nota: Este curso es de mayor utilidad para estudiantes que residen en la región de América del Norte. Actualmente, estamos trabajando para proporcionar la misma experiencia en otras regiones.
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Diseño Web
Desarrollo web
Diseño
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción al proyecto CSS
Crea la estructura HTML
Selectores CSS
Modelo de caja y agrega estilo al header
Agrega estilo al contenido del titular principal
Agrega estilo a la sección de posts
Termina estilos y modifica hover y position
