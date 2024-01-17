This Guided Project "AI Content Creation with DALL-E: Visual SEO Strategy" is for Marketing Managers, Web Designers and Content Creators looking to develop their skills in AI to up their SEO game and keep ahead in the constantly changing world of SEO and AI.
In this project-based course, you will learn how to utilize DALL-E to generate visually appealing images using an iterative approach to prompting, then optimise those AI-generated images for search engines before finally aligning the images with specific SEO goals and content themes to integrate AI-created visual content into blog posts. The outcome will enhance both the aesthetic appeal of your content and its SEO effectiveness. To achieve this, we will work through a series of tasks starting by learning how to use DALL-E for creating basic AI-generated images, focusing on prompt engineering to produce initial image concepts. You will gain insights into selecting appropriate images for blogs, emphasizing the significance of image properties for SEO. Master the use of prompts in DALL-E to generate images that yield strong SEO results, focusing on SEO-centric optimizations like file sizes, formats, and alt text. Practice creating SEO-optimized images for a specific blog topic using DALL-E, applying basic SEO enhancements. Learn to embed SEO-optimized, AI-generated images into blog posts, enhancing visual storytelling and SEO effectiveness. Use ChatGPT to create a content plan for a blog that includes AI-generated images, aligning them with the blog’s narrative and SEO themes. Finally, you'll apply all learned skills to complete a blog post, incorporating multiple AI-generated images that are effectively optimized and integrated. Pre-requisites: chat.openai.com - Paid ChatGPT4 Plus www.notion.so - Free Notion Account Learners should understand the basic principles of SEO including the use of keywords, keyword research, meta tags, meta descriptions and image optimisation. Learners should also understand the basics of AI including how to navigate and use ChatGPT to receive responses.