Learner Reviews & Feedback for Align Continuous Improvements with Impact Mapping in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to map product outcomes from multiple evidence streams including key performance indicators and user feedback, so that insights streams can be leveraged together to uncover opportunities for iterative improvements.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience identifying key performance metrics and applying context to outcomes through user feedback in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....