Chevron Left
Back to Align Continuous Improvements with Impact Mapping in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Align Continuous Improvements with Impact Mapping in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to map product outcomes from multiple evidence streams including key performance indicators and user feedback, so that insights streams can be leveraged together to uncover opportunities for iterative improvements. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience identifying key performance metrics and applying context to outcomes through user feedback in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder