Amazon Event Bridge and Lambda
Create and manualy invoke Lambda
Create Amazon Event Bridge
Configure Event Bridge to invoke Lambda( Event Driven Architecture)
Create and manualy invoke Lambda
Create Amazon Event Bridge
Configure Event Bridge to invoke Lambda( Event Driven Architecture)
This Course will be a 2-part series that will walk you through the Lambda functions and a recent service called Event Bridge. In this Course, we will create 2 EC2 instances using an AWS service called Cloud Formation and we will test different types of Lambda functions using the EC2 instances. You will get a real time experience of working with Lambda and Event Bridge. We will see how to manually invoke/ trigger the Lambda functions and also we will create a simple event driven architecture using Lambda and Event Bridge. As mentioned earlier, this course has 2 sections. In the first section, we will create 2 Lambda functions, one to start the EC2 instance and the other one is to stop the EC2 instances. Then, we will manually invoke these lambda functions and test it using the EC2 instances. The second part comprises of Event Driven invocation of Lambda function. In this part, we will configure an Event Bridge to monitor the specific state change to "STOP" of a specific Ec2 instance and will set the target as a Lambda function which will RESTART that Ec2.
Software Engineering
aws compute
aws support
aws security
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create Ec2 instances using CloudFormation
Create an Iam role
Create Lambda Function to stop the Ec2 instances and test it manually
Create Lambda Function to start and Protect Ec2 instance from Stopping
Create Event bridge and configure it to invoke the Lambda function
Delete the Project Environment
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.