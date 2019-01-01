Amazon Event Bridge and Lambda

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Create and manualy invoke Lambda

Create Amazon Event Bridge

Configure Event Bridge to invoke Lambda( Event Driven Architecture)

2 hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

This Course will be a 2-part series that will walk you through the Lambda functions and a recent service called Event Bridge. In this Course, we will create 2 EC2 instances using an AWS service called Cloud Formation and we will test different types of Lambda functions using the EC2 instances. You will get a real time experience of working with Lambda and Event Bridge. We will see how to manually invoke/ trigger the Lambda functions and also we will create a simple event driven architecture using Lambda and Event Bridge. As mentioned earlier, this course has 2 sections. In the first section, we will create 2 Lambda functions, one to start the EC2 instance and the other one is to stop the EC2 instances. Then, we will manually invoke these lambda functions and test it using the EC2 instances. The second part comprises of Event Driven invocation of Lambda function. In this part, we will configure an Event Bridge to monitor the specific state change to "STOP" of a specific Ec2 instance and will set the target as a Lambda function which will RESTART that Ec2.

Skills you will develop

  • Software Engineering

  • aws compute

  • aws support

  • aws security

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create Ec2 instances using CloudFormation

  2. Create an Iam role

  3. Create Lambda Function to stop the Ec2 instances and test it manually

  4. Create Lambda Function to start and Protect Ec2 instance from Stopping

  5. Create Event bridge and configure it to invoke the Lambda function

  6. Delete the Project Environment

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder