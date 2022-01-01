Análisis Exploratorio de Datos con Python
Uso de Python como herramienta para la realización de un EDA (Exploratory Data Analysis).
Python es un lenguaje fabuloso de programación, que nos ofrece muchas ventajas a la hora de utilizarlo como herramienta para el análisis exploratorio de datos. Realizar un EDA, es el primer paso que debemos de aplicar para tener un mayor entendimiento de nuestros datos y poder tener un contexto adecuado de la temática que estamos analizando. Resulta importante mencionar, que este proyecto guiado tiene una dificultad “intermedia” para su desarrollo. Como objetivo principal al finalizar todas las capsulas de conocimiento y entregas de prácticas asociadas, se busca que los estudiantes puedan aprender los conceptos más relevantes e importantes para el uso de Python como herramienta para el análisis exploratorio de datos. También veremos cómo es el proceso de instalación de librerías utilizando el Anaconda Prompt. Con los conocimientos adquiridos en este proyecto guiado, los estudiantes podrán ser capaces de realizar sus propios análisis de datos, utilizando Python como herramienta principal de análisis como así también, realizar visualizaciones graficas acordes e ilustrativas sobre nuestros datos.
Python Programming
Pandas Profiling
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Analisis Univariado Bivariado y Multivariado
EDA
Fundamentos del Análisis Exploratorio de Datos
Conociendo nuestros datos a través de un EDA
Análisis Univariado
Opcional: Practice Activity - Ejercicio Distplot y Boxplot - Análisis Univariado
Análisis Bivariado
Análisis Multivariado
Conociendo la librería de Pandas Profiling
Opcional: Capstone - Análisis Bivariado y Multivariado
