Analyze Survey Data with Tableau by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Surveys are used in a variety of scenarios, both in businesses and in research. Companies are using them to better understand consumer insights and feedback, and researchers are going beyond the traditional uses to learn more about the world around us. Tableau can help visualize survey data of all kinds in a useful way—without needing advanced statistics, graphic design, or a statistics background.
In this project, learners will learn how to create an account in Tableau and how to manipulate data with joins and pivots. Students will then learn how to create different kinds of visualizations, including tables, pie charts, and a stacked pie chart.
This would be a great project for business and academic uses of survey data.
This project is designed to be used by those somewhat familiar with Tableau and data visualizations. But the project can be accessible for those new to Tableau as well....