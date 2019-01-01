Chevron Left
Back to Apply Fibonacci Scales to Agile Project Estimation in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Apply Fibonacci Scales to Agile Project Estimation in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to apply the Fibonacci scale to agile project estimations to distribute work more evenly and estimate required resources without over-commitment during each sprint. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying the Fibonacci scale to project design in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder