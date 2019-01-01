Chevron Left
Back to Utilizing Engaging Assessment with Boom Learning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Utilizing Engaging Assessment with Boom Learning by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Boom Learning with your class. Boom Learning allows teachers to use self-grading digital task cards (Boom Cards) with their students to check for understanding. Students love using Boom Learning and teachers love the data they can collect as their students engage with technology and subject matter content. Throughout each task, we will work together to ensure that you are ready to use Boom Learning to engage and assess your students....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder