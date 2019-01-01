Learner Reviews & Feedback for Utilizing Engaging Assessment with Boom Learning by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Boom Learning with your class. Boom Learning allows teachers to use self-grading digital task cards (Boom Cards) with their students to check for understanding. Students love using Boom Learning and teachers love the data they can collect as their students engage with technology and subject matter content. Throughout each task, we will work together to ensure that you are ready to use Boom Learning to engage and assess your students....