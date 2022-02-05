Set up AWS Billing Alerts using AWS Budgets

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Setting up AWS cost budget

Setting up AWS usage budget

Setting up AWS reservation budget & savings plan budget

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to how to Set up AWS billing alerts using AWS budgets via the AWS console. AWS Budgets gives you the ability to set custom budgets that alert you when your costs or usage exceed (or are forecasted to exceed) your budgeted amount. You can also use AWS Budgets to set reservation utilization or coverage targets and receive alerts when your metrics drop below the threshold you define. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully learn how to set up AWS billing alerts using AWS budgets via AWS management console within the AWS Free Tier. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Requirements

The learner must be familiar with at least any one of the Amazon web services such as EC2, lambda, etc to get the most out of this project.

Skills you will develop

  • aws

  • EC2

  • Budget

  • alerts

  • Billing

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Setup billing preferences

  2. Setup cost budget alerts

  3. Setup usage budget alerts

  4. Setup reservation budget alerts

  5. Setup savings plans budget alerts

Reviews

