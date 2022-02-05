Set up AWS Billing Alerts using AWS Budgets
10 ratings
Setting up AWS cost budget
Setting up AWS usage budget
Setting up AWS reservation budget & savings plan budget
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
10 ratings
Setting up AWS cost budget
Setting up AWS usage budget
Setting up AWS reservation budget & savings plan budget
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to how to Set up AWS billing alerts using AWS budgets via the AWS console. AWS Budgets gives you the ability to set custom budgets that alert you when your costs or usage exceed (or are forecasted to exceed) your budgeted amount. You can also use AWS Budgets to set reservation utilization or coverage targets and receive alerts when your metrics drop below the threshold you define. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully learn how to set up AWS billing alerts using AWS budgets via AWS management console within the AWS Free Tier. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
The learner must be familiar with at least any one of the Amazon web services such as EC2, lambda, etc to get the most out of this project.
aws
EC2
Budget
alerts
Billing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Setup billing preferences
Setup cost budget alerts
Setup usage budget alerts
Setup reservation budget alerts
Setup savings plans budget alerts
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MAFeb 5, 2022
thank you to gave me this chancse I am very happy to apply this course\n\nI will work more by means of that i learnt from this course.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.