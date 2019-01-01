Profile

Sandesh Belthangady

CEO & Co-Founder of 4Five Labs Inc.

Courses

Working with MySQL DB instance using AWS RDS

AWS Elastic Beanstalk:Deploy a Python(Flask) Web Application

Launch an auto-scaling AWS EC2 virtual machine

Deploy Machine Learning Model into AWS Cloud Servers

Setting up AWS Application Load Balancer

AWS Cloudfront: Serve content from multiple S3 buckets

Set up AWS Billing Alerts using AWS Budgets

Getting started with AWS Elastic Container Registry (ECR)

Access an EC2 instance shell from the AWS console

AWS Elastic Beanstalk: Build & Deploy a Node.js RESTful API

Create AWS EC2 Virtual Machine Using AWS console

