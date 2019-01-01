Chevron Left
Back to Basic Descriptives using R Cmdr

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basic Descriptives using R Cmdr by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, we will show you how to do basic descriptives using RCmdr .You will learn about measures of central tendency and dispersion. This project uses data about cereals that you eat and details about their sugar, fiber calorie content. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
