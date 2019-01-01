Learner Reviews & Feedback for Book Vacation with Power Automate Multilevel Approval Flow by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Whether you work in a small or large company, automation of booking vacation days by creating an approval process is a good idea to save time. This project can help you reduce correspondence by e-mail with your supervisors to just a few clicks. When employees want to book a vacation, they will create a request on SharePoint and their supervisors can approve it with one click.
In this beginner-level guided project "Book Vacation with Power Automate Multilevel Approval Flow", we will create a SharePoint site and a SharePoint list that will contain data about vacation requests, and we will create an automated flow using the approval actions. So, when an employee wants to book a vacation, they create a request on the SharePoint list and the flow that starts up the approval process gets triggered. When the supervisor approves or rejects the request, the employee receives an email with that information.
The requirement for this project is having a Microsoft developer program account, but don’t worry, you will be given instructions on how to get it right here.
If you are ready to make your and your colleagues’ lives easier by starting to automate manual, time-consuming processes, then this project is for you! Let's get started!...